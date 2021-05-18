Nation's Largest CBD and Hemp Event Returns, Kicks off at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from June 11-13

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year without in-person events, the USA CBD Expo is excited to announce that it will be kicking off the 2021 season at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from June 11-13.

Presented by cannabis seed banks Rocket Seeds, Vancoast Seeds, and Crop King Seeds, the USA CBD Expo Atlanta event promises to draw in thousands of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts, and pioneers looking to discover, network, learn and create business opportunities within the cannabis industry.

With more than 50 celebrated guest speakers hosting interactive panels on subjects relating to the cannabis and hemp industry, there will be vast learning opportunities for newcomers as well as industry professionals. For those looking to break into the industry, the event will include a dedicated room hosted by CareersCannabis.com that will feature sessions such as Industry 101: Jobs & Careers in Cannabis, How to Hack your Job Search, Mock Interviews & Prep, Unemployed Social Support Group, and more.

"The decision to postpone our 2020 events was not an easy one to make, but we understand the importance of being able to offer a safe experience to everyone involved," said Zach Bader, Co-founder of USA CBD Expo. "Over the past year, our team has worked diligently to organize and deliver a premium trade show experience that serves as a launch pad for executives and industry hopefuls alike. We look forward to continuing our goal of pushing this industry forward through carefully curated seminars and brand activations."

The event's speaking roster features both seasoned industry veterans and newcomers, each with unique backgrounds across the government, product goods, marketing, and entrepreneurial spaces. Former NFL All-Pro Kyle Turley will discuss his experience with CBD after a rigorous football career, while also featuring his hemp-derived supplement, Neuro XPF. Additionally, host of the Dr. Joe Show radio show, Dr. Joe Esposito, will join the medical panel to discuss CBD in Healthcare. View the full speaker list here .

The event will follow strict COVID-19 precautions set forth by national health agencies as well as local city and venue protocols. Face masks will be mandatory while inside the venue and temperature checks will be administered. In order to ensure the comfortability of all attendees, the event will also provide garment-worn, color coded stickers that indicate an individual's willingness to socialize at the event. USA CBD Expo remains in constant communication with state and local officials to stay updated on the gradual return from the pandemic.

Following the Atlanta event, the USA CBD Expo will venture to South America to visit the city of eternal spring; Medellin, Colombia, on August 28-29. The last show of 2021 will be held in the windy city of Chicago from October 28-30. USA CBD Expo 2022 will kick-off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from March 11-13, 2022.

To learn more about attending, exhibiting, sponsoring, or speaking at the USA CBD Expo, please visit usacbdexpo.com, email [email protected] , or call 631-777-3455. Booth design, travel, and accommodation assistance are all available via the website.

About the USA CBD Expo

The USA CBD Expo hosts the nation's largest trade show experience for the CBD and Hemp industry and its associated audience. With more than 10,000 attendees, 300 vendors, and 50 speakers, its live events compress a rapidly expanding industry into one comprehensive event that consistently brings the most innovative products and brands to businesses and consumers.

