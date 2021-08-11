Nation's Largest Event for Black Cannabis Professionals Returns, Kicks Off in New Orleans from November 18-20

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black CannaBusiness Magazine, the premier publisher of B2B content for African Ameicans doing business in the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the second annual Black CannaConference & Expo ("Black CannaCon"), the only B2B conference for Black professionals in cannabis. The event, which attracts the largest gathering of BIPOC cannabis professionals, takes place November 18 - 20, 2021 in New Orleans to focus on the Southern Gulf Coast as regional changes in cannabis legalization take hold.

Black CannaCon is a first-of-its-kind networking, education and career-advancing conference specifically curated for BIPOC individuals in the cannabis space. The community-focused conference will feature keynote addresses and fast-paced workshops as well as rapid-fire "Blazing Stage" sessions presented on an open platform for quick, tangible takeaways. More than 40 influential speakers will take the stage for enlightening and educational discussions focused on the state of Black cannabis business, from social equity and Black politics to capital funding and cultivation. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with solution providers and go-to experts in cannabis.

"Less than 4% of all cannabis businesses are Black-owned and the only way to address this staggering racial disparity is by educating and connecting not only the Black cannabis community but also our industry allies," said Kristi Price, founder and CEO of KRMA Media, Inc, the parent company of Black CannaBusiness Magazine. "We founded Black CannaCon with the mission to create a space that empowers cannabis professionals to build a more representative and equitable cannabis industry. Following last year's virtual event, we look forward to bringing our community together in-person during this crucial stage of growth in the industry. The statistics speak for themselves - Black CannaCon is needed now more than ever."

Black CannaCon will be hosted at the recently renovated, state-of-the-art Ernest M. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The first announced speaker is Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare and the country's first Black female founder of a medical cannabis company. Dr. Macias also serves as CEO of National Holistic Healing Center in Washington, D.C. and Chairwoman of the Board of Managers and CEO of Women Grow. She is the reigning Queen Zulu Select for Mardi Gras 2020 and 2021.

Proceeds from each ticket purchase will benefit the Cannabis Impact Fund . Early bird passes are available until August 31 and can be purchased on the event registration page here . To learn more about attending, exhibiting, sponsoring or speaking at Black CannaCon, please visit https://www.blackcannaconference.com/ or email [email protected] . Submissions for speaker proposals close September 1.

About BlackCannaBusiness Magazine:

Black CannaBusiness Magazine is a subsidiary of KRMA Media Inc, a Black woman-owned multi-media company helping Black professionals accelerate their involvement in the cannabis industry through the distribution of curated B2B content, the production of experiential events and the development of original video programming. Our sponsors prioritize diversity and are committed to doing their part to create a more inclusive industry.

