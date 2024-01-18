Nation's Largest LGBTQ Scholarship Organization Establishes Corporate Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Foundation, the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students, proudly announces the establishment of a Corporate Advisory Board, featuring accomplished leaders and visionaries from various sectors. Comprising an elite cadre of professionals, this board will continue to champion LGBTQ inclusivity and contribute invaluable insights and leadership that elevates Point's efforts to increase access to postsecondary education.

"We are honored to welcome these exceptional leaders to Point Foundation's Corporate Advisory Board," said Point executive director and CEO, Jorge Valencia. "Together, we will forge innovative paths to ensure LGBTQ students not only succeed academically but thrive in environments that recognize and celebrate their unique contributions."

The Corporate Advisory Board comprises industry luminaries, including these inaugural members:

Alma Derricks

Dan Rothmann

Greg Unis

Point Foundation looks forward to welcoming more members to this important board and recognizes the significant impact their involvement will have on advancing LGBTQ access and success in education and the workforce. This collaboration aims to further increase the foundation's position as a leader in scholarship-granting organizations while fostering meaningful connections with corporate partners.

About Point Foundation: Point Foundation empowers promising lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society.

About Alma Derricks

Alma Derricks is a Senior Partner in Korn Ferry's Culture, Change & Communications (C3) consulting practice where she specializes in empowering executives to build more innovative, agile, and entrepreneurial teams. She has over 25 years of experience building inventive new ventures in global media, entertainment, technology, hospitality, and consumer products companies including Verizon, Redbox, Blue Man Group, SiriusXM, Amazon, and Southwest Airlines; has launched ground-breaking digital networks for Star Trek, Peanuts, and Dilbert; and held senior management positions at HBO, Paramount, El Rey Network, Deloitte and Cirque du Soleil. Alma holds a bachelor's degree in international relations from Stanford University and is a past president of the Stanford National Black Alumni Association (SNBAA) board. She also holds an MBA from Georgetown University.

About Dan Rothmann

Dan Rothmann is an executive with a proven history in domestic and international management. Now, Dan is the CEO of Global Travel Retail as well as the CEO of the Americas business functions, and brand officer for Etro, helping develop and build global brand positioning and strategy.

Previously, Dan was the CEO of North America at Dolce & Gabbana and the CEO of Chloé Americas. Dan graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in political science and German.

About Greg Unis

Greg Unis is the Brand President of Victoria's Secret and PINK and leads the design, merchandising, creative, planning, strategic patterning, and business development functions. As Brand President, he has an integral role in continuing to evolve Victoria's Secret and PINK brands, delight its customers, and grow the business.

Greg Unis joined the business in 2016 and formerly held the roles of CEO of Victoria's Secret Beauty and most recently as Chief Growth Officer at Victoria's Secret & Co. As Chief Growth Officer, he was tasked with growing the business through new business development, international expansion, and mergers and acquisition opportunities. Greg also led VS&Co's real estate and store design and construction teams.

In his role as CEO of Victoria's Secret Beauty, he was responsible for the nearly $1B Victoria's Secret Beauty, Victoria's Secret Accessories, and PINK Beauty businesses, helping the brand deliver record sales and extensive growth in all three categories. Greg has a long-tenured career in retail where he was formerly Executive Vice President and Global Head of Men's and Licensing Merchandising for Coach and held senior positions at Brooks Brothers and Gap Inc. Greg is a graduate of Boston University and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School.

