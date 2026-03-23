Nation's largest medical specialty organization names LeRoi Hicks, MD EVP & CEO

Nationally respected internal medicine physician leader brings deep clinical and executive experience to the American College of Physicians

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Physicians (ACP) announced today that LeRoi Hicks, MD, MPH, MACP will be the organization's next Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer. The Wilmington, DE resident and accomplished internal medicine physician will assume the position of EVP and CEO of the largest medical specialty organization and the second-largest physician group in the United States on July 6, 2026. The selection was made after a national search and based on the recommendation from a search committee appointed by ACP's Board of Regents. Dr. Hicks' exceptional clinical and executive leadership experience positioned him as the top choice for the ACP Board of Regents, and with this appointment, he becomes the first African American physician to serve as EVP and CEO of ACP. Dr. Hicks will succeed Darilyn Moyer, MD, MACP, ACP's current EVP and CEO, the longest-serving female physician to lead a medical specialty society in the U.S.

LeRoi Hicks, MD, MPH, MACP named next EVP & CEO of ACP. He is the first African American physician to hold position. Post this LeRoi Hicks, MD, MPH, MACP will be ACP's next EVP and CEO

Currently, Dr. Hicks is President of ChristianaCare's Wilmington Campus, a major health care hub in Delaware, where he oversees the hospital's overall strategic vision, financial health and day-to-day operations. Dr. Hicks has built a national reputation for advancing equity in health care, with a strong focus on addressing health care disparities and the social determinants of health.

"Serving ACP over the past decade has been one of the great honors of my career," said current EVP and CEO Darilyn Moyer, MD, MACP, who in 2025 announced her plans to retire in July 2026. "I'm confident leaving ACP in Dr. Hicks' capable hands. His aptitude for business leadership, commitment to health equity, and focus on patient-centered care will guide ACP into its next chapter of growth and innovation."

As EVP and CEO, Dr. Hicks is the senior staff officer of ACP and has the authority and responsibility to implement all College policies and activities. Board-certified in internal medicine, Dr. Hicks was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the field with his election to Mastership in the American College of Physicians (MACP), which he earned in 2024. Election to Mastership is one of the highest honors the College bestows, recognizing physicians who have demonstrated excellence and distinction in medical practice, leadership, research, or medical education. This honor reflects Dr. Hicks' national reputation as a leader in advancing health care quality and mentoring the next generation of physicians.

"I am humbled to be selected to lead ACP at a time when internal medicine physicians are navigating profound challenges and unprecedented opportunities in a rapidly evolving health care environment," said Dr. Hicks. "My experience in executive leadership, patient care, and academic medicine has prepared me to champion ACP's mission and strategic imperatives. I look forward to working with ACP's leadership and staff to deliver programs and services that support internal medicine physicians across every stage of their career and advance equitable access to high–quality care for all."

At ChristianaCare since 2014, Dr. Hicks has held several high-profile and impactful roles for the large hospital system, including serving as vice chair of the Department of Medicine. In 2016, he became the Hugh R. Sharp, Jr., Chair of Medicine and physician leader for the system Acute Medicine Service Line. He was named chief medical officer of Wilmington Hospital in 2020 and campus executive director and president in 2023. Before joining ChristianaCare, Dr. Hicks served as division chief of Hospital Medicine at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School. Dr. Hicks is a past president of the Society of General Internal Medicine (SGIM), the professional home for the world's leading academic general internal medicine physicians.

Dr. Hicks graduated from Howard University in 1991 and earned his medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Mount Auburn Hospital, where he served as chief resident. Dr. Hicks completed a fellowship in general medicine and faculty development at Brigham and Women's Hospital and earned a Master of Public Health degree from the Harvard School of Public Health.

About the American College of Physicians

The American College of Physicians is the largest medical specialty organization in the United States with members in more than 172 countries worldwide. ACP membership includes 163,000 internal medicine physicians, related subspecialists, and medical students. Internal medicine physicians are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of adults across the spectrum from health to complex illness. Follow ACP on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our new RSS feed.

SOURCE American College of Physicians