Nation's Largest Proposed Solar and Storage Project Receives Final State Approval

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States' largest proposed solar project, Sunstone Solar, received its final discretionary approval from the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council (EFSC). The approval was the final step in the state's rigorous evaluation and public engagement process and authorizes project owner Pine Gate Renewables to proceed with constructing the 1200 MW solar and 1200 MW storage project. This milestone marks a significant step forward for Pine Gate Renewables, the state of Oregon, and clean energy nationwide.

Prioritizing community needs and benefits, Pine Gate worked extensively with Morrow County and agricultural organizations to create a program that aims to offset the project's impact on the local agricultural economy. The first-of-its-kind initiative will invest over a thousand dollars per project acre into a County-managed fund for programs that support the local agricultural economy and improve the long-term viability and resilience of Morrow County's wheat farms.

Pine Gate is in discussions with customers and local utilities to purchase the electricity and environmental attributes of the energy produced by the project which will interconnect to the Bonneville Power Administration via the Umatilla Electric Cooperative system. The project will begin the engineering and procurement process in early 2025 ahead of phased construction starting in 2026.

"Oregon's energy facility permitting process is one of the most rigorous in the entire country," said Ben Catt, Chief Executive Officer of Pine Gate Renewables. "The recent unanimous permit approval is a testament to the way our team worked with stakeholders to provide a win-win for Oregon and the Morrow County community."

"The fight against the climate crisis depends on a variety of successful energy solutions like Pine Gate Renewables' solar power and energy storage project in Eastern Oregon," said United States Senator Ron Wyden. "This is just another example of the important federal investments I fought for in the Inflation Reduction Act, and I will continue to advocate for tech-neutral solutions in our tax code that promote innovation and efficiency in Oregon and across the nation."

"As a lifelong resident of Morrow County, I'm excited for Sunstone Solar to move forward so the local community can benefit from the economic opportunities that the project will bring," said Ken Grieb, a wheat farmer and landowner in the project. "Pine Gate has demonstrated how large energy facility development can be done thoughtfully and collaboratively."

Pine Gate owns and operates 17 other solar projects in Oregon. The company acquired the Sunstone Solar project from Gallatin Power Partners in 2022.

About Pine Gate Renewables

Pine Gate Renewables is a developer and owner-operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States. Founded in 2016, Pine Gate is dedicated to the innovative deployment of clean energy and has extensive experience in the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar and energy storage facilities. A trusted partner and leader in the industry, Pine Gate has closed more than $7 billion in project financing and capital investment. Pine Gate's operational fleet includes over 100 solar facilities accounting for more than two gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity and it has over 30 GW of projects in development.

