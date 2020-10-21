Nation's Largest Retail Pharmacies to Leverage SmartSense by Digi for Government-Mandated Continuous Monitoring of Forthcoming COVID-19 Vaccine

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSense by Digi®, ( www.smartsense.co ), the IoT Solutions division of Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII) ( www.digi.com ), today announced its monitoring solutions meet expected guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for handling COVID-19 vaccines. These solutions will support the entire vaccine cold chain – from manufacturers to end-point providers.

SmartSense developed its critical-environment monitoring solution to protect organizations and patients, providing greater confidence and peace of mind as the COVID-19 vaccine-delivery process evolves. Already, SmartSense technologies collect more than 10 million sensor readings per day in 28,000 retail pharmacy locations and their supporting distribution centers.

"We've spent years developing and continuously improving the SmartSense solution to help our customers protect their cold chain for critical, condition-sensitive inventory," said Kevin C. Riley, President of SmartSense by Digi. "This has prepared our customers for the monumental challenge of storing and distributing a COVID-19 vaccine and has helped Digi build relationships with some of the largest organizations that are set to play key roles in getting the vaccine to the public."

The CDC is expected to mandate continuous temperature monitoring for pharmacies to receive and distribute forthcoming COVID-19 vaccines. SmartSense meets this requirement by providing automated wireless-monitoring and task-management tools that not only ensure the product remains at the proper temperature, but that workers handle the inventory correctly, as well. Critically, since SmartSense functions in any environment that requires monitoring, its sensors can monitor the ultra-cold conditions required for vaccine delivery. With many vaccine candidates requiring frozen transportation and storage, SmartSense can already support these conditions without last-minute upgrades or hardware changes.

"Our pharmacy customers have already entrusted us to protect more than $2 billion in refrigerated inventory," said Riley. "In addition, we're also working with hospitals, clinics and transportation companies that use our technology for similar applications. SmartSense is a proven, trusted solution, and we're proud to provide greater certainty to both our customers and the public that, when a COVID-19 vaccine is ready, it will safely and reliably reach them with full efficacy."

