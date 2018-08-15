Nation's Largest Suicide Prevention Organization Thanks President Donald J. Trump for Signing the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act of 2018 (H.R. 2345)

"We applaud the President for signing this important legislation into law. This new law will ultimately make it easier for Americans to access free and confidential emotional support if they are in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. We also thank Senators Orrin Hatch (R-UT) and Joe Donnelly (D-IN), along with Representatives Chris Stewart (R-UT) and Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) who were the key sponsors of this legislation in both houses of Congress. The lives of millions of Americans depend on the lifesaving services provided by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline."

This legislation will mandate a study to evaluate (1) the feasibility of designating a three-digit dialing code for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline system; and (2) the effectiveness of the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK), including how well it addresses the needs of veterans. The FCC will be required to submit a report to Congress including a recommended dialing code, a cost-benefit analysis comparing the three-digit code to the current lifeline number, and cost estimates for service providers, states, and localities.

