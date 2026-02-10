Nation's Largest Thyroid Cancer Center Publishes White Paper Finding No Convincing Evidence That GLP-1 Medications Cause Common Thyroid Cancers

Comprehensive review aims to clarify growing public concern around Ozempic®, Wegovy®, and Mounjaro®

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid rise in use of GLP-1 receptor agonist medications such as Ozempic®, Wegovy®, and Mounjaro® for diabetes and weight loss, public concern has grown over a possible link to thyroid cancer. A newly released white paper from the Clayman Thyroid Center offers a comprehensive review of the scientific evidence and concludes that the best available human data do not show these medications cause (or have any effect upon) the most common types of thyroid cancer.

The white paper, titled "Do GLP-1 Weight-Loss Shots Like Ozempic and Mounjaro Really Raise Thyroid Cancer Risk? The Latest Facts Explained," examines mechanistic research, clinical trials, large population studies, and real-world clinical experience. Its central message: much of the current fear is driven by misunderstanding rather than strong human evidence.

"Thyroid cancer is not a single disease, and that distinction matters," said Gary L. Clayman, MD, FACS, FACE, senior author of the white paper and an extremely high-volume thyroid cancer surgeon. "The FDA boxed warning tied to GLP-1 medications is specific to a rare cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma. It does not apply to the common thyroid cancers that account for more than 95 percent of cases."

The FDA warning originated from rodent studies in which animals developed C-cell tumors when exposed to GLP-1 drugs. However, important biological differences exist between rodents and humans, and large human studies have not demonstrated a similar pattern.

According to the Clayman Thyroid Center's review, major international cohort studies and meta-analyses have not found increased thyroid cancer rates among GLP-1 users. Some studies showing possible "associations" may be explained by detection bias. Patients on GLP-1 therapy often have more medical visits, imaging, and specialist care, which can increase the likelihood of discovering pre-existing thyroid nodules or small cancers that might otherwise remain undetected.

"When diagnoses rise shortly after starting a medication, that pattern often reflects finding something that was already there," said Rashmi Roy, MD, FACS, co-author of the white paper. "That is very different from a drug actually causing a new cancer."

The review emphasizes that for patients with papillary, follicular, or Oncocytic (Hürthle cell) thyroid cancers, current evidence does not support the idea that GLP-1 medications cause these diseases or worsen their course. For these individuals, decisions about GLP-1 therapy should be individualized, considering metabolic benefits and overall health goals.

However, the authors stress that caution remains appropriate for a small, specific group. GLP-1 receptor agonists are contraindicated in patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or in those with Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia type 2 (MEN2), consistent with existing FDA labeling.

The Clayman Thyroid Center treats approximately 2,000 thyroid cancer patients each year and is among the highest-volume thyroid centers in the world. Within this large clinical practice, surgeons have not observed a pattern linking GLP-1 use to medullary thyroid carcinoma.

"In a practice that sees more thyroid cancer than almost anywhere globally, we are not seeing a surge of medullary thyroid cancer linked to these medications," Dr. Clayman said.

The authors also caution that oversimplified headlines and social media summaries can blur important distinctions between cancer subtypes and exaggerate risk. Such confusion can lead patients to discontinue beneficial medications or experience unnecessary anxiety.

"Patients deserve clear, evidence-based guidance," Dr. Roy said. "Our goal is to provide clarity so people can make informed decisions with their physicians."

The full white paper is available through the Clayman Thyroid Center's website and is intended as a resource for clinicians, patients, and media navigating this complex topic.

