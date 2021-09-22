Nation's Leader in Specialized Health Care Moves Forward under a New Brand

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MENTOR Network, a leading national provider of home and community-based specialized health care, announced today that it will move forward under a new corporate brand: Sevita.

"Sevita stands for growth and independence. It's a celebration of the individuals we serve every day and a celebration of the strength of our team members," said William McKinney, Chief Executive Officer of Sevita. "I see the name as an opportunity to think differently about ourselves going forward."

Homes and communities are where people thrive. The organization has held this belief since their founding in 1967 and has worked to make it a reality for tens of thousands of individuals nationwide. Today, Sevita continues to work using new models of care, innovation, technology, and collaboration across the organization to do more for more people.

"As our company steps into a new chapter as Sevita, we're focused on bringing together the parts of the health ecosystem and coordinating services effectively to achieve holistic health and well-being for the people in our care," said McKinney. "We'll continue to do so as we redefine the way we approach and provide care. The leadership team is proud to launch a new brand that embodies our evolution and growth toward whole person care."

Sevita employs 40,000 team members who continue to innovate and enhance the care for 50,000 individuals in 40 states. Sevita serves adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, individuals with complex care needs, people recovering from brain and spinal cord injury, seniors in need of daily support, children in foster care, adults and children with autism, and other individuals who may require care across a lifetime.

"For us, helping people grow and progress isn't just a job, it's a calling. We have a role and responsibility to help chart the most effective path forward so that individuals have the community-based support and health care they need to live well," McKinney added.

For more information, visit SevitaHealth.com

