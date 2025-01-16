Nation's leading AI Consultant for Call Centers Proves the Value in NOT taking Outside Investment

2024 marked a ten-year Anniversary and the second appearance of Cloudlinx in the Inc 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in America; proving that, for some tech startups, avoiding outside investors is the secret to success.

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 marked the second year in a row that Inc Magazine ranked Cloudlinx in their list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Landing at No. 2630 with over 192% in revenue growth over three years, Cloudlinx also celebrated a decade of success in the complex business of advising US based contact centers on AI strategies for greater Customer Experiences in the US Call Center market.

For some tech startups, avoiding outside investors is the secret to success. Post this Circular INC. 5000 logo with orange framing.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Looking into some of the most notable brands the in world: Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many others, gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Cloudlinx's continued inclusion on this list (the top 52% of private companies in America) is a direct reflection of our expertise and dedication to our contact center clients and the growing need for experienced practice leaders within the CX Technology Channel," commented the three founders of Cloudlinx, Michael Galeotafiore, Frank Wassenbergh and Kevin Sheehan.

Founder Kevin Sheehan then added, "Our rapid revenue growth over ten years and overall success can be attributed to not having taken any outside investment from the Private Equity world and should be a reminder to tech startups that sometimes bootstrapping an idea is the quicker route to success. With new AI solution providers pouring into the US Call Center market every day, CX decision makers need to find a trusted partner who is not beholden to their own revenue milestones and biases which comes with taking money from outside investors. A customer's trust can become more valuable than outside capital and our success in a very competitive market proves that".

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Since 2019, Cloudlinx has an astounding 334% revenue growth as the remain one of the leading Channel Partners in the CX Technology space.

About Cloudlinx

Founded in 2014, Cloudlinx has become one of the leading experts in CX Technologies for Contact Centers here in the US, with specialized practices focused on Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) as well as new A.I. applications to help redefine the modern customer experience for their clients. With clients ranging from Village MD, Emblem Health, National 811 Services, United Federation of Teachers, Money Management International and the National Restaurant Association, Cloudlinx delivers long term digital transformation roadmaps for Call Centers using bleeding edge CX technology.

For more information, visit www.Cloudlinx.com or connect on LinkedIn

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

SOURCE Cloudlinx