Nation's Leading Cognitive Abilities Assessment CogAT by Riverside Insights Wins Excellence in Equity Award for Multilingual Learning Innovation

ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Consortium for Equity in Education named CogAT by Riverside Insights a winner of the 2024 Excellence in Equity – Industry Impact Award in the Multilingual Learners Solution category. Since 1968, CogAT has been the nation's most trusted and comprehensive assessment for measuring students' reasoning abilities and learning potential.

"This recognition reinforces CogAT's position as the gold standard in cognitive abilities assessment," said Jim Bowler, General Manager of Riverside Insights. "For over 50 years, CogAT has led the way in ensuring all students, regardless of linguistic background, have their learning potential accurately measured. Our comprehensive approach to assessment helps educators understand each student's unique cognitive strengths and learning style, enabling truly personalized instruction that maximizes student success."

The Excellence in Equity Award specifically recognizes CogAT's capability to provide reliable, valid, and accurate data for all students, regardless of language, ethnic background, or socioeconomic status. The assessment's universal screening capabilities help locate high-aptitude students while informing instruction for entire student populations, making it an invaluable tool for educators committed to equitable education.

CogAT leads the industry in providing equitable assessment through numerous innovative features:

Comprehensive measurement of Verbal, Quantitative, and Figural reasoning abilities completed in less than two class periods

Picture-based subtests and Alternate-Verbal administration for grades K through 2, requiring no specific language proficiency

Audio test directions available in eight languages including Spanish, Chinese (Cantonese and Mandarin), Arabic, Somali, Russian, and Vietnamese

Age-specific scoring that provides detailed local and national comparisons

Unique Ability Profile™ offering actionable insights for differentiated instruction

Separate test levels for Grades K through 6 and banded levels for Grades 7-12 ensuring developmentally appropriate format

Two equivalent forms for flexible administration and retesting options

"Congratulations to all the deserving winners of the Industry Impact Awards, and a heartfelt thank you for the work you do to support educators and students," said Maia Appleby, communications and editorial director for the American Consortium for Equity in Education. "It's a joy to announce these winners, highlight their meaningful contributions to education, and it will be just as exciting to see what they do next."

The Industry Impact Awards honor the PreK-20 companies, organizations, leaders, and products whose proven results have advanced educational equity and access for learners.

For more information about Riverside Insights and their portfolio of assessment solutions, visit www.riversideinsights.com.

