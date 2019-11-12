Nation's Leading Hunting App HuntWise Adds Significant Brands to Record-Breaking $500,000 Giveaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HuntWise™, a digital platform for the hunting industry, today announced that it secured additional product partnerships with New York-based bow maker Elite Archery; Portland, Oregon-based outdoor equipment and tool retailer Leatherman; Muskegon, Michigan-based performance, hunting and casual odor-controlling apparel company ScentLok Technologies; and international hunting excursions company Worldwide Trophy as part of the HuntWise 500K , the largest ever giveaway in industry history. Introduced in 2017 by Sportsman Tracker – the ultimate hunting and fishing toolset that allows users to locate, log, report, and predict for all of their hunting and fishing activities – HuntWise has gained national recognition from passionate outdoor enthusiasts and prominent investors alike since its debut in the tech startup scene. The app, used by over 1.5 million hunters, offers peak hunting time predictions for popular North American game, as well as advanced GPS mapping tools.

"What began as an idea to give our users a chance to win a hunt of a lifetime has erupted into the giveaway of a lifetime," said Jeff Courter, CEO of HuntWise. "These brand partners join the nearly 30 others who have committed to give our users unique experiences, access to new products, and custom gear to make their hunts more memorable and successful and to create memories that will be talked about around the campfire or dinner table for years."

Top giveaway packages from associated brand partners include:

Guided hunts of a lifetime to track down:

Moose in the wild, mountainous Yukon Territory of Northwest Canada

Whitetail deer on the grassland covered plains of Saskatchewan, Canada



Elk in the wild, mountainous terrain of Colorado

Ultimate Elite Bow Bundles

An ultimate archery package complete with set-up bow and additional necessary tracking equipment for the next big hunt

As well as many more gear and hunting-related packages and prizes, as noted below

The HuntWise 500K Hunt Giveaway registration runs through December 31, 2019, and currently stands at more than $520,000 in packages and prizes that will be awarded to 60 individual entrants. This includes North American hunts of a lifetime for 20 lucky winners and product and gear bundles for 40 winners. North American hunt winners will receive guidance from some of the most vetted professionals in the industry and experience exclusive hunts of moose, grizzly bear, black bear, Dall sheep, Colorado elk, Midwest whitetail mountain lion, turkey and waterfowl, while gear bundle winners will receive exclusive packages from top hunting brands.

These partnerships are the latest in a number of successes for Sportsman Tracker, which has seen tremendous growth since it was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur and avid hunter, Jeff Courter. The app recently raised $2 million in capital toward funding the app's growth, new feature sets, and promoting a brand-new feature that allows hunting enthusiasts to visualize terrain anywhere in the world through interactive 3D renderings of hunting land, enabling hunters all across the country to create more efficient and effective hunting experiences.

"At HuntWise, we feel we've just scratched the surface of what's possible in terms of creating solutions that offer our users better hunting experiences," continued Courter. "Our recent promotions emphasize the importance of providing tools to our users to access safe hunts and lands, while also creating a safe place for serious sportsmen of all ages to exchange stories, ask questions, share advice and even show off their latest harvest."

Further giveaway details, entry information, and a list of associated brands can be found at: HuntWise.com/Giveaway.

About HuntWise

HuntWise is the ultimate digital tool set designed to help hunters pursue their passion and improve their success in the outdoors by utilizing advanced species-tracking technology to identify peak movement times and mapping features that enable hunters to strategize their next hunt. HuntWise also connects its users to a social community of dedicated sportsmen where they can seek and share experiences and advice with hundreds of passionate hunters across the country.

About Sportsman Tracker

Sportsman Tracker is the ultimate hunting and fishing toolset that allows users to locate, log, report, and predict for all of their hunting and fishing activities. The company's Wildlife Intelligence Technology prediction algorithm provides hunters and anglers with the most advanced and accurate forecast of where and when to hunt or fish. Hundreds of thousands of users have utilized Sportsman Tracker's tools to forecast their success since 2013, logging in more than 7 million predictions in over 2 million locations. The company is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and was founded by Jeff Courter and Jon Schwander.

