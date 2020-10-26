Nation's Leading Hunting App Launches HuntCast 2.0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportsman Tracker, the ultimate hunting and fishing toolset that allows users to locate, log, report, and predict for all of their hunting and fishing activities, today announced that its leading hunting app HuntWise™, a digital platform for the hunting industry, has launched HuntCast™ 2.0. The new data and artificial intelligence (AI)-inspired app is the most advanced in the industry and launched at the peak of the most active hunting market in over a decade.

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sportsman Tracker and HuntWise have teamed with biologist and habitat design specialist Jeff Sturgis, founder of Whitetail Habitat Solutions, to forecast whitetail movement with unmatched precision while unlocking the most advanced mapping features in the industry. Sturgis' career of over 30 years as a well-respected biologist with a lifetime of work spent perfecting his whitetail algorithm is a critical addition to HuntWise and their strategic HuntCast 2.0 growth initiatives. A mid-September report from the Michigan DNR indicated that overall participation in deer hunting was up 26.97% compared to the same period last year, and overall participation in hunting was up 121.61%. The DNR has reported similar increases in other states across the country as well.

"I feel extremely fortunate to be able to continually hone the skills of my passion during every month of the year on both the lands I hunt, and on the lands of my partners and clients," said Sturgis. "This passion has led to many unique relationships that save hunters hundreds of hours of learning and thousands of dollars in perfecting their own hunting experiences. I couldn't be more thrilled to team with HuntWise to launch HuntCast 2.0, which goes beyond weather by combining tech, science, and 30 years of insight, knowledge, and experience, to create the most powerful deer prediction algorithm the market has ever seen."

Introduced in 2017 by Sportsman Tracker – the ultimate hunting and fishing toolset that allows users to locate, log, report, and predict for all of their hunting and fishing activities – HuntWise has gained national recognition from passionate outdoor enthusiasts and prominent investors alike since its debut on the tech startup scene. The app, used by over 1.5 million hunters, offers peak hunting time predictions for popular North American game, as well as advanced GPS mapping tools. HuntCast 2.0 has further innovated this mapping technology to cover public and private land boundaries for all 50 states, unlocking 3D mapping options and over 350 state and federal map overlays, as well as AI-driven features never before seen in the industry. The newly launched app also features downloadable options such as offline maps, peak movement times for over a dozen North American species, and hunting land-owner parcel and contact information.

"We designed HuntWise to help hunters improve their success in the outdoors by utilizing advanced species-tracking technology and mapping as well as connecting them with a community of dedicated sportsmen to seek and share advice," said Jeff Courter, CEO of HuntWise. "We continually strive to pursue innovation and new ideas as we work to deliver the ultimate outdoor toolset, especially with the post-pandemic growth we've seen across this industry. We believe the launch of HuntCast 2.0 brings us even closer to this mission, and we're excited to help revolutionize the way we hunt in our communities and across the nation."

This unique match of outdoors and technology has Sportsman Tracker on pace for a record year and led it to build out its technological and programming capabilities. As industry and app-specific trends flourish and Sportsman Tracker continues to scale, the company is focused on securing top, AI-leading talent to further cement itself at the top of the hunting industry.

Learn more about Sportsman Tracker and HuntWise via our websites and download the HuntWise app on your iOS or Android device.

+ Websites: sportsmantracker.com and huntwise.com

+ HuntWise Pro: huntwise.com/pro

+ Facebook: facebook.com/HuntWiseApp

+ Instagram: instagram.com/huntwiseapp

About Sportsman Tracker

Sportsman Tracker is the ultimate hunting and fishing toolset that allows users to locate, log, report, and predict for all of their hunting and fishing activities. The company's Wildlife Intelligence Technology prediction algorithm provides hunters and anglers with the most advanced and accurate forecast of where and when to hunt or fish. Hundreds of thousands of users have utilized Sportsman Tracker's tools to forecast their success since 2013, logging in more than 7 million predictions in over 2 million locations. The company is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and was founded by Jeff Courter and Jon Schwander.

About HuntWise

HuntWise is the ultimate digital tool set designed to help hunters pursue their passion and improve their success in the outdoors by utilizing advanced species-tracking technology to identify peak movement times and mapping features that enable hunters to strategize their next hunt. HuntWise also connects its users to a social community of dedicated sportsmen where they can seek and share experiences and advice with hundreds of passionate hunters across the country.

