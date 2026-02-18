Nation's Leading Oncology and Value-Based Care Experts Join Daymark Health's Clinical Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daymark Health , the company transforming the cancer care experience for patients, providers, and health plans, today announced the formation of its Clinical Advisory Board, a distinguished group of healthcare leaders and experts who will provide strategic guidance and clinical insight as the company delivers on its mission of transforming cancer care.

Comprised of a cross-functional group of renowned physicians, researchers, nurses, and innovators, Daymark's Clinical Advisory Board brings diverse experience from fields including oncology, value-based care, and health policy:

Cardinale Smith, MD – Dr. Cardinale Smith, Chief Medical Officer at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, is a thoracic medical oncologist and one of the nation's preeminent lung cancer specialists. Dr. Smith is also a renowned expert and research leader in palliative care, community engaged interventions, and managing cancer symptoms and side effects.

Ezekiel Emanuel, MD – An oncologist, Vice Provost of Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, and a key architect of the Affordable Care Act, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel has been an influential voice in American health policy and reform for many years. He has dedicated years to creating strategies to lower health care costs, strengthen systems, and intervene in public health initiatives.

Carol DeVol – As the former Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Landmark, a home-based care services company acquired by Optum in 2021, Carol DeVol has a deep history of success in population health, practice management, and disease management. Ms. DeVol is a career operator with extensive experience managing risk arrangements with vulnerable populations and has implemented over sixty home- based primary care programs in twenty-six states.

Jennifer Malin, MD, PhD – An oncologist, former Senior Vice President at Optum, former Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at United Healthcare, and current Chief Medical Officer of Medzown, Dr. Jennifer Malin has over 20 years experience designing and implementing value-based care initiatives in oncology, rare disease, precision medicine and population health for large national payers and health care delivery organizations. She continues to serve as an attending medical oncologist at the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

The Honorable David Shulkin, MD – Dr. David Shulkin is a physician and the former United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs, where he represented 21 million American veterans and was responsible for the nation's largest integrated health care system with over 1,200 sites of care. Prior to his years in government service, Dr. Shulkin served as the CEO of several leading hospitals and health systems, including Beth Israel in New York City and Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

Shelley Fuld Nasso, MPP – Ms. Shelley Fuld Nasso is CEO of Cancer Nation (formerly known as the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship), where she pushes for bold policy change to ensure every survivor has the right to not just survive, but thrive. From healthcare policy to care delivery, Ms. Fuld Nasso has worked to spotlight survivor voices and advocate for cancer care that actually works for the people living with cancer.

Kathi Mooney, PhD, RN – Dr. Kathi Mooney is a Distinguished Professor at the University of Utah College of Nursing. Dr. Mooney is an expert in rural healthcare and has worked across various aspects of the cancer care journey, including symptom management, technology-aided interventions, cancer family caregivers, and improving supportive care outcomes for patients in frontier communities.

Roy Beveridge, MD – As a medical oncologist and the former Chief Medical Officer at both Humana and US Oncology, Dr. Roy Beveridge has deep expertise in value-based care generally and oncology practice dynamics specifically. Dr. Beveridge also serves as Daymark's executive board chair.

"Daymark has assembled an expert group of clinicians, researchers, and patient advocates with a shared purpose: to completely transform the cancer care experience for patients and the system at large," said Dr. Cardinale Smith, Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "From the hospital to the board room to Capitol Hill, my fellow Board members and I are honored to shape the future of cancer care alongside a company that's driving such meaningful results in patient impact and outcomes."

"Living with cancer can mean managing significant symptoms, uncertainty, long wait times, and emotional upheaval," said Shelley Fuld Nasso, MPP, CEO of Cancer Nation. "Daymark is raising the bar for patient-centered care across the cancer journey. I'm excited to collaborate with the Daymark team and fellow Advisory Board members to advocate for patients and elevate their voices."

The Clinical Advisory Board will share strategic insight into key areas of Daymark's work, drawing on clinical, operational, and patient perspectives to inform the company's care model and strategy. Members will also support Daymark in forging new partnerships with health plans, provider groups, and additional partners.

"As we continue to grow and expand on our mission at Daymark, our Clinical Advisory Board will help ensure that we're building scalable and high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients, providers, health plans, and other partners," said Dr. Justin Bekelman, Co-Founder and CEO at Daymark Health. "We feel privileged to welcome this accomplished and respected group of experts to Daymark and continue delivering an exceptional, patient-centered cancer care experience."

For more information about Daymark Health and its Clinical Advisory Board, visit www.daymarkhealth.com .

About Daymark Health

Daymark Health is a cancer care company that partners with health plans to provide in-home and virtual supportive and wraparound care to patients with cancer in collaboration with their own oncologists. Daymark's supportive, personalized cancer care program empowers patients with care navigation, 24/7 support, mental health assistance, symptom management, and social support – all delivered virtually and in the home. For more information, visit www.daymarkhealth.com .

