Nation's Leading Public Health Official Dr. Anthony S. Fauci To Receive Smithsonian "Great Americans" Medal

WHAT: Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation's longest-serving infectious disease expert, will receive the National Museum of American History's "Great Americans" medal for his lifetime of public service. WHEN: Tuesday, March 2

6:30 p.m. ET WHERE: Virtual Event

Registration: https://smithsoniannmah.swoogo.com/gafauci WHO: Anthea M. Hartig, Elizabeth MacMillan Director, National Museum of American History

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

David M. Rubenstein, Smithsonian Regent

In a virtual ceremony, the National Museum of American History will honor internationally recognized infectious disease scientist and public health official Dr. Anthony S. Fauci for his extraordinary leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and distinguished career leading federal research and policy. The medal is the museum's signature honor, and as part of the award program, philanthropist and Smithsonian Regent David M. Rubenstein will interview Fauci.

For more than 50 years, Fauci has dedicated his life to the study, prevention and treatment of immune-related and infectious diseases. As the director of the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, Fauci has advised seven U.S. Presidents on many domestic and global health issues.

The "Great Americans" medal is presented to individuals who have made lifetime contributions to the U.S. while embodying American values and ideals. More information on the medal is available at https://greatamericans.si.edu.

The award presentation is open to the public by registration.

