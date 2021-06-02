Nation's leading social care network Aunt Bertha raises $27MM to deepen social impact, expand products

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aunt Bertha, the nation's leader in closed-loop social care networks and the company behind findhelp.org, announced it has raised $27 million in new funding. The financing will enable Aunt Bertha to enhance its free and paid products, continue to expand its new Marketplace, and provide growing support for social workers, care coordinators and other helpers connecting people to social services. The company designed and developed findhelp.org, the largest social care network in the country, with over 470,000 program locations and at least 1,295 vetted listings easily accessible to people in need in every ZIP code in America.

"The pandemic has confronted millions of people in this country with the reality that navigating the system to get help isn't merely difficult, time consuming and frustrating—it's the difference between having a chance and slipping over the edge," Aunt Bertha Founder and CEO Erine Gray, said. "Providing access to the right information at the right time is crucial to helping people avoid unnecessary suffering. We're excited to have a team of investors that understand and appreciate the way we're solving these problems."

The funding round, led by Warburg Pincus, had significant participation from existing investors including Pershing Square Foundation, Techstars Ventures, Noro-Moseley Partners, Digitalis Ventures and The Social Entrepreneurs' Fund (TSEF).

"We invested in Aunt Bertha in 2019 and are impressed with how they are steadily increasing their capabilities and thought leadership," Spence McClelland, Partner at Noro-Moseley Partners, said. "Aunt Bertha is the only company in this space with a nationwide service network, with hundreds of the most respected organizations in healthcare, government, and education as customers."

Founded in 2010, Aunt Bertha enables millions of people to access localized resources across the United States every year. The company will invest in building more product features and functionality for social care providers, as well as in growing community engagement, fostering learning and peer leadership with social workers and other helpers.

Aunt Bertha will expand the rollout of its comprehensive Marketplace product, which allows customers to order social goods and services so social workers can immediately meet a need for people seeking help. Current Marketplace implementations include powering car seat orders for Medicaid members in Texas, food box delivery orders in Pennsylvania and Uber rides to vaccination sites in one of Michigan's largest health systems, Beaumont Health.

Marketplace also currently supports eligibility screening, outcome tracking, payments and invoicing for social good and service ordering. With Marketplace, both nonprofits and other service providers can easily deliver services and get paid for them seamlessly. Tech executive and Kiva.org CEO Chris Tsakalakis will join the company's board of directors to help grow the Marketplace offering, drawing on his extensive experience leading beloved consumer technology businesses.

The company will also add to its engineering team to introduce more native integrations to the findhelp.org Social Care Network, making it easier for tens of thousands of social workers to assist their clients in just a few seconds.

"Aunt Bertha's dedication to supporting social workers, volunteers and doing outreach while pioneering industry leading user privacy, transparency and ethical pricing practices have translated into consistent, durable growth and market leadership built on trust," Digitalis Ventures partner Amit Bansal, said. "We remain extremely bullish on future growth prospects as the company expands into new product verticals."

About Aunt Bertha

Aunt Bertha's Social Care Network, findhelp.org, is the leading referral network for social services in America, serving every ZIP code in the nation. Through its paid customers and the free tool findhelp.org, the nation's largest social care network connects people seeking help and the verified providers that serve them with dignity and ease. The company's products make it easier for people to find social services in their communities, for nonprofits to coordinate their efforts and for organizations to integrate social care into the work they already do. Aunt Bertha serves millions of users, and its network and products are used in a wide range of industries including education, government, housing and healthcare. https://company.auntbertha.com

