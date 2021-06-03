Nations Lending Adds National Corporate Training Leader

Scaling at the rate Nations is currently growing presents a myriad of challenges, including often-overlooked employee education and development programs. Bishop is no stranger to such a challenge. As Vice President, Head of Learning and Development for Caliber Home Loans, he aligned the training and talent development strategy with the company's priority objectives, including leading a retooling and upskilling plan for a team of 28 in support of a digitally and culturally transforming organization. He also built a framework for annual compliance training, including tracking, reporting, vendor-provided coursework, and recordkeeping.

"The lending industry has been notoriously behind the ball when it comes to employee development, particularly because the space is seeing rapid technological advancement and is constantly changing due to regulatory guidance," Bishop said. "The lenders that can not only keep up but stay ahead of continuing education are the ones who will excel over the long haul. Nations Lending has been leading the pack for years."

Bishop is the epitome of an industry veteran, conceptualizing and executing learning and development programs for lenders and depositories across the country for companies such as Capital One. He also had an 18-year stint with Bank of America, where he managed five traveling training teams across 25 locations in support of the mortgage default servicing business unit.

"Mark is a great addition to the Nations family, and he'll be vital as the business continues hire top talent from coast to coast," said Cheryl Lieber, CAO at Nations Lending. "His wealth of knowledge and experience in product, regulatory, and compliance training is crucial in ensuring our people have the tools they need to excel."

For more information visit www.NationsLending.com.

Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com

Contact:

Cheryl Lieber

216-503-6828

[email protected]



SOURCE Nations Lending Corporation