Nations Lending Adds New California Branch

Paris, who has over 10 years of experience in banking and lending, will lead a team of eight loan officers providing full-service mortgage products and services. Prior to his time with BluPrint, Paris spent five years with Banc Home Loans in addition to time at Capital Pacific and First Choice Loan Services.

"One of the things I pride myself on is a hassle-free experience for borrowers, which parlays nicely with Nations' mission of making home loans more human," Paris said. "Nations has shown its propensity for supporting its branches and loan officers, continually investing in marketing, technology, and infrastructure, which is crucial in this line of business."

The addition of Paris to the Nations Lending team is part of a larger initiative that's been impossible for the industry to overlook. In 2021 alone, Nations had added 15 new branch locations and onboarded more than 200 employees ranging from loan officers and branch managers to regional directors and corporate and executive support.

"People like Brian are what make our company dynamic," said Nino Saso, Division Sales Manager at Nations Lending. "In typical Nations fashion, we invest heavily in time and resources to help our branch managers and loan officers grow not only their business but also their own personal brand. This is one of the most popular reasons people join our Nations family."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit https://nationslending.com/

