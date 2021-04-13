Nations Lending Continues Building Leadership Team with Addition of New Divisional Sales Manager

Randy comes to Nations after what has already been a successful career in consumer lending. Most recently, he spent nine years as the National Sales Manager for Scottsdale, Arizona-based Homeowners Financial Group. Prior to his role with Homeowners, he spent four years with MetLife Home Loans and over 10+ years with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. Before settling into his finance career, Randy flew as a pilot for the United States Air Force, having received pilot training at Williams Air Force base in Arizona.

"Nations Lending is putting together something incredible, which is why the company continues to grow and scale at such a rapid clip," Randy said. "It simply wasn't an opportunity to be missed, and I know there's much more runway ahead of us."

For Randy, it's a story he's familiar with. He was part of the Homeowners Financial Group team that he directly grew from a sub-$500 million loan volume business to cracking more than $3 billion in 2020.

"It's certainly an exciting time to be joining," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production at Nations. "Randy makes a great culture fit, and we'll be able to support him with just about anything he needs as he sets his sights on continued growth through high-performing sales teams."

