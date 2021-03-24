Nations Lending Continues Colorado Expansion with Addition of Denver Branch

Collett and Scripter join Nations having worked together previously. Originally the two joined forces at Fairway Independent Mortgage, Cherry Creek Mortgage, and, most recently, SWBC Mortgage. Prior to that, Collett spent nearly seven years with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage while Scripter put in 14 years of his own effort there as well.

"As Nations continues to grow rapidly and serve borrowers all across the country, it's important we bring people like Andrew and Matthew into the fold and into the family," said Nino Saso, Divisional Sales Manager at Nations Lending. "I'm confident both will enjoy many years of success at Nations, and we look forward to providing them with the marketing and technology support they need."

The two branch managers will be focused on building their team and serving borrowers from their local community with a variety of loan products, including but not limited to refinances, conventional loans, and government programs including FHA, VA, and USDA loans.

"Nations really does feel like a family, and that gels nicely with my personal commitment of providing the highest level of customer service in this industry," Collett said.

"It's great getting the band back together," Scripter said. "Matt and I are once again going to be building something amazing here."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

