Nations Lending Continues Expansion in Colorado, Kansas and Arizona

Riggs is an industry veteran of nearly 20 years and most recently served as an Area Manager for Envoy Mortgage. Based out of Denver, Riggs led a production team with multiple branches throughout Colorado, Kansas and Arizona. Riggs has won numerous awards, including being named Denver's Top Mortgage Professional by 5280 Magazine.

"We're so excited to join such a dynamic team at Nations Lending," Riggs said. "From the forward-thinking marketing and technology, to the energy and engagement from executive leadership, it became evident that Nations was a perfect fit."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in 47 states and has 65 branches with nearly 700 employees. The company makes its mission of "Home Loans. Made Human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit nearly any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginny Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 99 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country, and the company was voted a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

