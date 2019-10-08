Nations Lending Continues its West Coast Push, Adds Another Branch

"We're really excited to add a top-notch professional like Judy," said Corey Caster, EVP of National Production. "She has a track record of success and we feel very fortunate to have her and her team."

Marburger has led successful sales teams at both the branch and area levels, and most recently was a Branch Manager at Homeowners Financial Group. She heads the Housing Affordability and Education Committees for the Inland Gateway Association of Realtors and is the President Elect of the non-profit Soroptomist International of Corona.

"I'm so excited for the opportunity to join The Nation," Marburger said. "It's a move I think will benefit both my borrowers and my team."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in 47 states and has more than 75 branches, employing more than 700 employees nationwide. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit nearly any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginny Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 99 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was voted a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

