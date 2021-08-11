Nations Lending Continues Texas Expansion With New Highland Village Branch

Cummings comes to Nations Lending from Academy Mortgage Corporation, where he spent the last eight years serving as a local branch manager. Cummings is a long-time Dallas-Forth Worth resident, priding himself on his ability to assist the community with both new home purchases and refinances. Throughout his tenure, Cummings has been recognized as a top mortgage lender in the area, racking up numerous industry awards, including those honoring top producers.

"Two things really drew me to Nations and made it stand out in this landscape," Cummings said. "First, the support it offers its branches and loan officers from a marketing standpoint is unparalleled and a rarity within the larger marketplace. But they also jump through hoops to ensure that same amazing level of in-house support also translates externally to our customers. The company really makes it a priority to streamline everything from the application process right on through to underwriting, processing, and closing. They get it done, and they get it done on time."

Over the last few years, Nations has continued to focus and invest in Texas. In the Dallas-Forth Worth metropolitan area alone, the company now supports branches in Flower Mound, Frisco, Plano, Sulphur Springs, and Dallas proper.

"There's no question we see great things on the horizon for our Texas branches and the state as a whole," said Randy Koerner, Divisional Manager at Nations Lending. "The growth is palpable, as anyone who has spent any time in the Lonestar State is aware. Clay is someone we're confident in putting at the helm. This is his backyard - he knows the market, the people, and the business."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 100 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit https://nationslending.com/

