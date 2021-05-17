Nations Lending Enters New Mexico Market with Hiring of Cindy Levorah

Levorah spent the last 12 years living and working in the Santa Fe area. Prior to her six years as a branch manager at Homeowners Financial Group, Levorah spent more than four years at Wells Fargo as a private mortgage banker.

"The decision to join Nations really came down to freedom," Levorah said. "Freedom to be your own entrepreneur and visionary and to control your own destiny. When you couple that with the company's superior pricing, marketing platform, sales support, and technology, you begin to see that this is a company that makes it easy to thrive."

Levorah will be specializing in assisting clients with unique financing requirements, including self-employed to complex financial arrangements. Her full-service approach gives borrowers a single point of contact throughout the entire process.

"Cindy's already the best at what she does," said Randy Koerner, Divisional Sales Manager at Nations Lending. "She's on track to close more than $100 million this year alone. For someone with that kind of drive and extraordinary track record, the most you can hope to do is offer her an environment that continues to foster that kind of performance. We'll be there to support her with the tools, technology, and products she needs to continue to excel."

