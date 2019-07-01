Nations Lending Expands California Footprint with Two New Branches

"We're incredibly proud to be able to welcome professionals like Kathryn, Uly and Barry to widen Nations Lending's footprint in California," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production. "Their diverse experience in the mortgage industry really fits well with our plans for expansion out West."

Mika has held multiple roles in mortgage loan origination, operations and management, most recently serving as a Branch Manager for Homeowners Financial Group. She has been based in Bakersfield since 1994, primarily serving clients in and around Kern County.

"Historically, I've tried to serve the underserved in my area," Mika said. "I have had the privilege to serve many families, and then their children behind them when they buy their first home. I am excited to continue that mission of service with Nations Lending."

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in 47 states and has more than 70 branches, employing nearly 700 employees nationwide. The company makes its mission of "Home Loans. Made Human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit nearly any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginny Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 99 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country, and the company was voted a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

