Nations Lending Expands Colorado Footprint with New Boulder Branch

Hunstad built his credentialed 30-year career in the Denver Metropolitan area. Prior to his time leading a branch at Cornerstone, he spent more than six years as a lender at Mountain View Bank of Commerce, based in Westminster and more than 15 years as a loan officer in Colorado. Hunstad got his start as a certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"Nations Lending is growing at an exciting pace," Hunstad said. "It's a horse to which I'm proud to hitch my cart. The level of support they provide to their branch managers coupled with the ability to really be your own entrepreneur is something that's hard to find in this industry."

"Darren knows this market in and out," said Nino Saso, Divisional Sales Manager at Nations Lending. "The wealth of knowledge he brings to this community makes him a real asset, and we're looking forward to providing him with the tools and resources he needs to continue serving the Denver community."

Darren graduated Magna Cum Laude from University of Colorado-Boulder with a degree in accounting and is passionate about his Buffaloes. He is married with four children.

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates.

