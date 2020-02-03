Nations Lending Had a Historic 2019 -- Here's What's Ahead in 2020

Nations funded $2.076 billion in home loans in 2019, an increase of nearly 20 percent from the company's 2018 funding volume. The acquisition of 15 new branches and the addition of key regional and leadership hires made 2019 the most successful year in company history, to date. Nations Lending now serves homebuyers out of 83 total branch locations across the U.S.

"We're proud of what we accomplished in what was a banner year for Nations, but for us, success isn't about hitting just one number," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production. "We've been really fortunate to attract exceptional talent, and these additions will be key for achieving our goals for 2020."

2019 also saw Nations approved as a licensed lender in the states of New York, Missouri and Nevada, which means Nations Lending is now truly nationwide — licensed to lend in all 50 U.S. states. Production is expected to ramp up in each of those three states throughout 2020.

"That's a really meaningful milestone for us, too," President and Co-Founder Bill Osborne said. "To be able to bring value to homebuyers and our business partners literally all across the country is something Co-Founder and CEO Jeremy Sopko and I dreamed of when we started Nations Lending."

Along with the company's increased loan production and performance in 2019, Nations Lending prides itself on maintaining the company's solid economic foundation through retaining servicing rights on more than 95 percent of the home loans it originates. At the end of 2019, Nations' servicing portfolio stood at more than $4.8 billion, making the company a Top-100 Servicer in the mortgage industry.

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Nations is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 800 employees, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout its 83 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "Home Loans. Made Human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit nearly any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on more than 95 percent of the loans it originates. The company has been named a Top Mortgage Lender by both National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in for three years running.

