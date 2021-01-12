Nations Lending is Prioritizing Excellence in Operations with its Latest Hire

Verrilli is a tenured mortgage operations executive who brings a wealth of experience in every aspect of the business from origination to government insuring and servicing. She arrives at Nations after most recently serving as a VP at Mr. Cooper and Guaranteed Rate.

"Jennifer's extensive leadership experience within key operational roles makes her an asset to any lender," said Jim Collier, Executive Vice President of Operations. "Her constant drive for organizational improvement fits well into our culture at Nations."

Verrilli, who is based in New Jersey, will concentrate on oversight of Nations' Underwriting Department, as well as on assessing the risk profile of the company's loan files and overseeing post-close operations, while also identifying process efficiency opportunities throughout the entire loan process.

"It's so exciting to be a part of shaping the future of Operations at Nations," Verrilli said. "To have a hand in the company's strategic vision and the ability to help build something great — it's going to be a fun ride."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

