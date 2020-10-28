Nations Lending Keeps Growing in 2020; This Time Expanding in Indiana

McKinney brings to Nations more than 15 years' experience serving Central Indiana's home buyers and homeowners and will take the reins as branch manager of the new location, which sits between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. Personal Mortgage Advisor Skye Stevens is also making the move to Nations, and both join Nations from previous lender Union Home Mortgage.

"I was ready to step up and lead my own branch, and Nations gave me that opportunity. But still, if I was going to make a move, I had to feel like it was the right decision all around," McKinney said. "It's not just the loan pricing or the closing costs; it had to be the right feel, and an advantage for our borrowers, and that's what we've found at Nations. Clients are going to love the digital loan experience here."

"It just felt like home," Stevens added. "Which is the exact same feeling we want to bring our clients when they work with us. 'Local girls, local loans,' is kind of our motto."

The new Nations Lending team in Indiana brings with them years' of expertise in helping rural borrowers find the best financing to fit their unique situation through USDA loans, but also serves a diverse mix of borrowers including first-time homebuyers and those looking for second homes or vacation homes. McKinney is a previous winner of the Real Estate Association of Central Indiana's Affiliate of the Year Award and twice won customer service awards at her previous company.

"There is so much potential for growth from this team, and Gem and Skye know the area and the people there better than anyone," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production. "Nations is a place where we not only want to grow our market footprint, but also our people, and that's what we envision for Gem and Skye."

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

