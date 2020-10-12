Nations Lending Strengthens its Presence in Texas with New Houston Branch

Reyes has served homeowners and home buyers in the Houston area for the last 14 years. He specializes in helping first-time homebuyers and members of the Hispanic community obtain the best possible home financing to fit their unique financial situation. All the loan officers in Reyes' office are bilingual.

"Josue is very growth-minded and is always looking to make himself a better originator and a better leader today than he was yesterday," said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production. "That desire to be the best, as well has his rapport with the Spanish-speaking community and with first-time homebuyers makes him a great fit with a lot of upward potential."

Reyes comes to Nations after spending eight years at Thrive Mortgage. He is passionate about giving back to his local community, and it shows. Reyes started Texas' first Business Networking International (BNI) group specifically for Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs in the Houston area.

"I was looking for a company that would support me in marketing," Reyes said. "I was really impressed with the tools that Nations offers for attracting new realtor partners and supporting their real estate business, so we both grow together as true partners. This is the start of something really good for my business."

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

