Nations Lending Taps Mike Towery for West Coast Regional Manager Role

Towery, a military veteran who served in the United States Navy, joins Nations from Caliber Home Loans where he served as a Regional Vice President. Towery directly oversaw a team at Caliber responsible for more than $1 billion in loan volume last year. Prior to that, he spent just shy of seven years at loanDepot with additional experience at Countrywide Home Loans. He'll report to Nino Saso, Divisional Sales Manager at Nations.

"Nations was a great fit for me, especially considering I'll be re-joining some industry friends and former colleagues with whom I've worked over the years," Towery said. "Nations is on an impressive trajectory, yet they haven't jeopardized the quality and integrity they are known to achieve that growth. I believe that's why we've seen so many high performers in this industry gravitate to the Nations family."

Towery is part of Nations Lending's larger leadership team, a group that's been growing steadily since the company began expanding across the country from its Cleveland-area headquarters. Nations is now licensed in all 50 U.S. states and is once again seeing significant growth in overall loan volume.

"Mike brings seasoned leadership to the team, something that is truly invaluable," said Saso. "We're looking carefully at putting the right pieces in place as we continue to scale. Mike brings that perfect blend of experience, stability, and quality to the table. I'm thrilled to have him on board for what I'm sure will be many years at Nations."

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com

