Nations Lending Taps NBA Legend Dennis Rodman for Integrated Brand Campaign

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, today announced the launch of its first integrated brand campaign starring NBA Champion and All-Star Dennis "The Worm" Rodman. In "The George Treatment," Rodman goes head-to-head with George the pug – only to realize that George is getting the spotlight and pampered star treatment while Rodman goes unnoticed. The privately-held national lender, which has grown considerably with more than 120 branches and triple-digit YoY loan volume growth, invites both borrowers and employees to "get the George treatment" at Nations Lending.

"The George Treatment" will initially run in the Dallas-Fort Worth market before expanding nationally. Media will run across out-of-home (OOH), linear broadcast, over-the-top (OTT), social, and programmatic channels. Dallas' Victory Park, Grandscape Mall, and transportation corridors will feature animated spots while office building elevators and reception areas prominently showcase the star of the show – George.

"You shouldn't have to have 10 million Instagram followers to get treated like you matter, particularly when you're buying a house," said Joshua Kruger, Creative Director at Nations Lending. "We take care of our loan officers and branches so that they take care of you, and that's exactly how it should be."

Nations is also running 30-second linear spots in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan DMA, with commercials airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, CNN, and The NFL Network, among others. Spots will run in primetime slots as well as throughout the morning and evening.

"I think it's a situation in which many of us can relate living in a world of social media influencers and digital stars," said Zach Pardes, Vice President of Marketing at Nations. "It's easy to feel overlooked, which is why we love to flock to brands that actually give a crap about the customer experience. And when you're dealing with people's money and homes, you absolutely want to work with a company that is invested in your experience."

Since its founding in 2003, Nations Lending has become one of the fastest-growing independent lenders in the country. It retains nearly 100 percent of its mortgage servicing rights – the only way it could ensure a quality end-to-end experience for borrowers – and is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Maie, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae.

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,200 at its corporate headquarters and throughout 120 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

