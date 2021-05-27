Nations Lending Taps New Midwest Regional Manager

Dowling is no stranger to the Midwest. He's spent the last 20 years living in McHenry County, Illinois, just west of Chicago and previously served the area as a senior vice president at Guaranteed Rate. Prior to his tenure there, he spent nearly a decade at Prime Lending as vice president of Illinois and Wisconsin. On the depository side, Dowling took charge as a divisional manager at Bank of America, once again focusing on Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan after a decade at Harris Bank as a regional manager and VP.

"There's tremendous opportunity in the Midwest," Dowling said. "I made the decision to come to Nations because not only did they recognize that opportunity, but they also foster a culture that allows its loan officers and regional managers to capitalize on it. They have the tools and resources of some of the largest lenders in the country but haven't lost touch with their roots."

Dowling is part of Nation Lending's larger leadership team, a group that's been growing steadily since the company began expanding across the country from its Cleveland-area headquarters. Nations is now licensed in all 50 U.S. states and is once again significant growth in overall loan volume year over year.

"Tim is a strong regional leader who has shown a propensity and knack for building phenomenal, productive teams," Caster said. "His level of expertise is going to be well appreciated at Nations. We're looking forward to supporting him with top-class marketing, technology, and recruitment efforts in 2021 and beyond."

When he's not at his desk, Dowling enjoys spending time with his wife and three children. He also likes to support his Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which is where he received his master's degree in business administration.

