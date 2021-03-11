Nation's Mayors Applaud as President Biden Signs American Rescue Plan into Law, Thank Him for His Leadership

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden today signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law, which provides $360 billion in direct financial relief for state and local governments. Since COVID-19 first befell the nation, cities have been on the frontlines of this public health crisis. They have faced rising expenses to fight the virus, growing budget deficits due to the resulting economic pain and increasing demand for city support services. The American Rescue Plan will help millions of Americans, fund our cities' efforts to beat COVID-19, ensure public services will remain robustly funded, and aid cities in their efforts to get the nation's economy back on track.

Following President Biden's signing of the bill, USCM President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released the following statement:

"For a year now, cities and towns across the United States have been grappling with the very real pain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayors – including Democrats, Republicans, and Independents – have been unified in their calls for Congress to provide direct fiscal assistance for all cities, not just some. President Biden heard those calls and has prioritized support for cities and their residents since he came into office. We are grateful for his leadership. This critically needed legislation paves the way for our nation's recovery, and it says to the millions of Americans who have been struggling during this pandemic, and to the mayors who lead them: help is finally on the way."

