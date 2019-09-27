Nation's Mayors Applaud Court Decision Striking Down DOJ Immigration Conditions for Public Safety Grants

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director of the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) on the decision by the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Illinois to strike down the Department of Justice's immigration conditions for public safety grants:

"Yesterday the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Illinois granted the Conference's motion for summary judgement in our challenge to the immigration-related conditions the U.S. Department of Justice has imposed on Byrne JAG grants. This is an important victory for mayors and cities, for the efforts cities make to welcome immigrants and build trust with them, and for public safety.

"This means that Conference members will be able to receive their Byrne JAG grants in FY 2018, 2019 and beyond without having to comply with these illegal conditions. The Court has permanently enjoined the Department of Justice from imposing the challenged conditions on all Conference members that have been allocated, have applied for, or have been awarded Byrne JAG funds in FY 2017, FY 2018, and in all future grant years."

