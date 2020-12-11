Nation's Mayors Applaud Selection of Congresswoman Marcia Fudge as Next HUD Secretary

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) President Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and USCM CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran on President-elect Joe Biden's selection of Congresswoman Marcia Fudge to serve as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the new administration:

"The nation's mayors applaud President-elect Joe Biden's selection of Congresswoman Marcia Fudge as the next Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Conference helped to establish the Department in 1965 and we are encouraged that as a former mayor, Congresswoman Fudge will be attuned to the challenges facing cities, especially as the coronavirus continues to devastate communities across the country. We all stand to benefit from her steadfast commitment to fighting poverty and inequality as well as her continued support of affordable housing and increased funding for the Community Development Block Grant program. In the months ahead, we look forward to working with Congresswoman Fudge to strengthen these programs and improve the lives of all Americans."

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.

