Nation's Mayors Head To Tornillo, Texas To Protest Trump Administration's Family Separation Policy

Last week during its 86th Annual Meeting, USCM unanimously passed a resolution registering its strong opposition to separating children from their families at the border. It calls on the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice to immediately reverse these destructive policies and allow families apprehended to remain together to the extent possible, to help avoid the heartbreak and irreversible trauma of forced separation. Additionally, the resolution urges Congress to take action immediately to ensure that the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security are prohibited from this wholesale separation of children from their families at the border. The resolution can be found here.

WHO:

Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin, USCM President

Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan Barnett, USCM Vice President

Los Angeles (CA) Mayor Eric Garcetti, Chair, USCM Latino Alliance

Anaheim (CA) Mayor Tom Tait, Co-Chair, USCM Immigration Task Force

Gary (IN) Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, Chair, USCM Criminal and Social Justice Committee

West Sacramento (CA) Mayor Christopher Cabaldon, Chair, USCM Jobs, Education and the Workforce Committee

Findlay (OH) Lydia Mihalik, Chair, USCM Children, Health and Human Services Committee

Miami Gardens (FL) Mayor Oliver Gilbert, USCM Advisory Board Member

El Paso (TX) Mayor Dee Margo

Augusta (GA) Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., USCM Advisory Board Member

WHAT:

Press Conference with the Nation's Mayors on the Trump Administration's Family Separation Policy

WHEN:

Thursday, June 21, 2018; 9 am MDT

WHERE:

Tornillo Port of Entry

