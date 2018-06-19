Nation's Mayors Head To Tornillo, Texas To Protest Trump Administration's Family Separation Policy

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) President Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin, a bipartisan delegation of mayors from across the country will travel to Tornillo, TX on Thursday, June 21, 2018 to protest the Trump Administration's family separation policy and call on the Administration for an immediate reversal.
Mayors will be arriving at the Tornillo Port of Entry on Thursday, June 21st by 8:45 am MDT. A press conference will begin at 9 am MDT.
Last week during its 86th Annual Meeting, USCM unanimously passed a resolution registering its strong opposition to separating children from their families at the border. It calls on the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice to immediately reverse these destructive policies and allow families apprehended to remain together to the extent possible, to help avoid the heartbreak and irreversible trauma of forced separation. Additionally, the resolution urges Congress to take action immediately to ensure that the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security are prohibited from this wholesale separation of children from their families at the border. The resolution can be found here.
WHO:
Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin, USCM President
Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan Barnett, USCM Vice President
Los Angeles (CA) Mayor Eric Garcetti, Chair, USCM Latino Alliance
Anaheim (CA) Mayor Tom Tait, Co-Chair, USCM Immigration Task Force
Gary (IN) Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, Chair, USCM Criminal and Social Justice Committee
West Sacramento (CA) Mayor Christopher Cabaldon, Chair, USCM Jobs, Education and the Workforce Committee
Findlay (OH) Lydia Mihalik, Chair, USCM Children, Health and Human Services Committee
Miami Gardens (FL) Mayor Oliver Gilbert, USCM Advisory Board Member
El Paso (TX) Mayor Dee Margo
Augusta (GA) Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., USCM Advisory Board Member
WHAT:
Press Conference with the Nation's Mayors on the Trump Administration's Family Separation Policy
WHEN:
Thursday, June 21, 2018; 9 am MDT
WHERE:
Tornillo Port of Entry
