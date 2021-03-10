Nation's Mayors Praise Passage of the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which includes $360 billion in direct financial relief for state and local governments. For nearly a year, many cities have confronted enormous budget deficits as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, and today's vote ensures local officials can keep residents safer by expanding COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccine distribution while addressing the budget shortfalls that have contributed to massive layoffs and cuts to essential services.

Following House passage, USCM President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released the following statement:

"Mayors in every corner of this nation, of every political stripe, are praising the final House passage of the American Rescue Plan. We are grateful to Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her tireless leadership and unwavering commitment to being a champion for big cities and small towns alike. Over the last year, COVID-19 has dealt our cities a triple dose of crises -- a public health emergency, declining tax revenues from the economic shutdown and an overwhelming public need for essential services. Throughout these crises, mayors have never stopped fighting for our residents, and this legislation strengthens our resolve and ability to not only meet their critical needs, but to drive economic recovery. The battle is not over, but thanks to courageous vision and compassionate governance, long-delayed relief for millions is coming and recovery is now possible."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Related Links

www.usmayors.org

