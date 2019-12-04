Nation's Mayors Release Election-Year Policy Agenda: The Mayors' Vision For America - A 2020 Call For Action

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) released an election-year policy agenda, the Mayors' Vision for America: A 2020 Call for Action. The document is built around USCM's core priorities of Infrastructure, Innovation and Inclusion, and outlines bipartisan solutions to some of the greatest challenges facing the country. Tackling issues such as climate change, gun violence, housing, immigration, jobs and civil rights, it represents a comprehensive vision for a stronger, more inclusive country.

In all of these areas, America's mayors continue to demonstrate local leadership and refuse to let partisanship stand in the way of solutions. Recognizing the critical partnership between local and federal officials, U.S. mayors will be presenting this agenda to candidates seeking federal office, including presidential candidates, to encourage action on America's most urgent needs. The agenda will be showcased at this Friday's Local America Presidential Forum in Waterloo, Iowa, an event sponsored in partnership between USCM and Accelerator for America.

Upon release of the agenda, USCM President Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, MI, issued the following statement:

"While Washington is so often paralyzed by partisanship, mayors continue to show how things can get done. Public trust is highest at the local level, and that's because America's mayors don't let politics get in the way of progress. This agenda represents our continued commitment to strengthening this country with thoughtful, bipartisan policy solutions. It's release today marks the beginning of a year-long conversation with candidates and the American people about how to achieve a better future."

USCM's CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran also released a statement upon the agenda's introduction:

"For decades, this organization has been on the leading edge of policymaking at the local and federal level. Our mayors are walking the walk on big solutions, and now we need Washington to do the same. America needs strong leadership and these mayors are showing the country how it's done."

The full document can be found here.

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors , or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors .

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Related Links

www.usmayors.org

