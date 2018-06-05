Nation's Mayors To Convene In Boston This Week

An opening press conference is scheduled for Friday, June 8 at 10:30 am ET.

Highlights of the four-day event include:

Friday – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg fireside chat on how communities can use technology to grow and thrive; Plenary Session on Infrastructure Innovation with Atlanta Mayor Bottoms, Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti, Dallas Mayor Rawlings; Panel on Cyber Attacks with DHS official Christopher Krebs, Baltimore Mayor Pugh; Session on Wireless Infrastructure with FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr.

Saturday – Plenary Breakfast on Automation & AI with South Bend Mayor Buttigieg; Building Sustainable Communities Plenary with USCM President Mayor Benjamin, Boston Mayor Walsh, and Bank of America Board Chair & CEO Brian Moynihan; Session on 2020 Census; Panel on Smart Cities; Women Mayors Leadership Alliance with Keynote from Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Sunday – Civic I/O Plenary Session followed by Civic Tech Pitch Competition; Luncheon remarks by former NBA player and wellness advocate Chris Herren; Session on School Safety with remarks by Max Schachter, whose son Alex was killed in the Parkland school shooting.

Monday – Forum on Youth Involvement and Community Action with Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis, Pollster Frank Luntz, Harvard Institute of Politics Director of Polling John Della Volpe, and David Hogg, Marjory Stoneman Douglas graduate and Co-founder #NeverAgain; Closing Lunch with Bristol, London Mayor Marvin Rees.

A draft agenda and list of pre-registered mayors are available here. Members of the media are encouraged to register in advance. See this link. All business/day-time sessions are open to the press unless otherwise indicated. All evening events are closed to the press. On-site registration will be available with current press credentials.

PRESS GUIDANCE:

All business sessions are OPEN to the press unless otherwise indicated (EVENING EVENTS ARE CLOSED TO PRESS).

All press MUST register to attend the meeting here.

On-site registration at the Marriott Copley Place will also be available during the meeting. ONLY reporters with proper, up-to-date press credentials will be allowed access.

For planning purposes, a DRAFT AGENDA and list of PRE-REGISTERED MAYORS is available here.

WHO:

Opening Press Conference for USCM'S 86th Annual Meeting





WHEN:

Friday, June 8, 2018 at 10:30 am ET





WHERE:

Marriott Copley Place | 110 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02116 | Grand Ballroom; 4th Floor





RSVP:

Interested media should contact Sara Durr at sara@durrcommunications.com

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.

