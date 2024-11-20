Nation's No. 1 Heat Brand DREO has Partnered with NHL's LA KINGS to Heat up Hockey Season

CLIFTON, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO, the No. 1 heater and fan brand in the U.S., is honored to announce an official partnership with the legendary NHL team, LA Kings, showcasing our commitment to surpassing expectations, driving innovation, and redefining the ordinary—all while bringing the "FEEL LIKE KINGS" experience to fans everywhere. This collaboration, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, celebrates shared values of resilience, excellence, and performance, bringing the thrill of hockey season into the warmth and comfort of homes across the nation.

DREO & LA Kings Partnership

The LA Kings, with two Stanley Cup championships and over five decades of NHL highlights, are known for their speed, precision, and passionate fanbase. As winter settles in and hockey season reaches its peak, DREO is joining forces with the LA Kings to enhance the fan experience, delivering high-performance heating solutions that match the intensity of the game.

"Partnering with the LA Kings allows us to connect with hockey fans in a unique way, combining the energy of the game with the comfort of DREO's innovative home solutions," said Joshua Gunn, Vice President of DREO. "Whether fans are cheering from the stands or enjoying the game at home, DREO brings the heat to make every moment unforgettable."

Together, DREO and the LA Kings are excited to collaborate across both social and offline platforms, bringing the spirit of "FEEL LIKE KINGS" to fans everywhere. The Kings represent excellence, resilience, and legacy—values that align perfectly with DREO's mission to elevate daily living through smart innovation. The "FEEL LIKE KINGS" theme of this partnership is about more than just t warmth—it's about elevating the quality of everyday life. Whether through the advanced technology of our heating solutions or the immersive comfort we provide across our product range, DREO ensures fans enjoy a royal experience, both in the arena and at home. This partnership redefines what it means to lead, innovate, and inspire, making every moment a chance to "FEEL LIKE KINGS".

"We're thrilled to partner with DREO, a brand that shares our dedication to quality and performance," said LA Kings President, Luc Robitaille. "This collaboration will provide an opportunity to give our fans enhanced value as they experience LA Kings hockey."

Just as the LA Kings bring unmatched energy and passion to the ice, DREO channels the same intensity into designing heaters that deliver maximum comfort and performance during the coldest months. Yet, DREO's vision extends beyond winter—seamlessly transitioning from providing warmth in winter to delivering cool relief in summer. DREO continues to redefine home comfort, making every season an opportunity to enjoy the pinnacle of performance and relaxation.

"This partnership is a perfect example of how we connect innovative brands like DREO with the passionate audiences they aim to reach," said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. "By bringing together the LA Kings' unmatched legacy and DREO's dedication to comfort and performance, we've created a collaboration that not only enhances the fan experience but also reinforces the shared commitment to excellence that defines both organizations.

From Southern California to hockey fans across the nation, this season is filled with connection, excitement, and unforgettable moments. DREO and the LA Kings are joining forces to create a partnership that not only brings extraordinary comfort beyond imagination to homes, but also celebrates the thrilling spirit of the game. With DREO now available in over 6,000 stores nationwide, this collaboration significantly expands our accessibility, giving fans even more opportunities to experience the exceptional comfort, performance, and innovation that DREO brings to their homes. To celebrate our partnership, we're excited to announce an upcoming giveaway on dreo.com, with amazing prizes waiting for you—stay tuned for more details!

ABOUT DREO

DREO is a pioneering smart home technology brand and the No.1 fan and heater brand in the U.S., redefining the way we interact with our homes. With a unique philosophy that combines cutting-edge technology and elegant design in the air comfort and smart kitchen segments, DREO has become the choice of over 10 million happy users. Our ultimate ambition is to inspire simple yet extraordinary home experiences through modern and sustainable innovation.

*Based on Stackline data for Amazon U.S. Retail Sales of Household Fans from Jan 2023-Aug 2024 and Amazon U.S. Retail Sales of Space Heaters from Jan 2023-Dec 2023.

ABOUT THE LA KINGS

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Since our inception we have strived to be the ultimate leader as it relates to employing many of the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships.

