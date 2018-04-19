Nation's Ophthalmologists Remind Congress of the Importance of Medical and Surgical Eye Care

The Academy is ophthalmology's leading voice in Washington, D.C., engaging Congress and government agencies to improve the nation's delivery of medical and surgical eye care. The ophthalmologists are discussing the critical issues affecting the more than 50 million Americans who experience significant eye disease.

Among these issues are existing regulatory barriers that would block patients' interactions with their physicians. These ophthalmologists are also advocating for timely access to sight-saving treatments. This includes compounded drugs administered by physicians in their offices that are currently being scrutinized by the Food and Drug Administration.

Ophthalmology is also seeking sustained federal funding for important vision research programs. Programs run by the National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense, for example, help advance ophthalmology's knowledge of eye disease and its treatment.

"Ophthalmologists serve our patients not just through the care we provide, but also by engaging federal leaders on their behalf," said David W. Parke II, M.D., CEO of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. "The strong, bipartisan partnerships we cultivate in Washington, D.C., can yield practical, cost-effective, innovative health care solutions that ensure that quality eye care is within every American's reach."

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world's largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit www.aao.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nations-ophthalmologists-remind-congress-of-the-importance-of-medical-and-surgical-eye-care-300632742.html

SOURCE American Academy of Ophthalmology

Related Links

http://www.aao.org

