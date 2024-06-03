Nations Reliable Lending Appoints Steven Curtis as Chief Production Officer

HOUSTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Reliable Lending (NRL Mortgage), a prominent leader in the mortgage industry, proudly announces the recent appointment of Steven Curtis as its new Chief Production Officer. Curtis brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record to his role, positioning NRL Mortgage for continued success and growth.

Steven Curtis, NRL Mortgage CPO

Prior to joining NRL Mortgage, Curtis served as the Senior Vice President at Security National Mortgage and Fairway Independent Mortgage, where he consistently demonstrated a keen ability to navigate complex market dynamics and deliver exceptional results. His extensive experience encompasses all facets of mortgage production, from loan origination and underwriting to quality control and process optimization. Curtis is known for fostering a collaborative and innovative culture within his teams, empowering colleagues to excel, and fostering an environment where creativity and problem-solving thrive.

Curtis is set to leverage his expertise as NRL Mortgage's Chief Production Officer, spearheading the company's production strategy to ensure sustained growth and operational efficiency. He is committed to amplifying the customer experience, enhancing the loan origination process, and steering NRL Mortgage to new heights of success in an ever-evolving mortgage landscape. "We are thrilled to welcome Steven Curtis to NRL Mortgage as our Chief Production Officer," expressed Mewael Ghebremichael, CEO at NRL Mortgage. "Steven's extensive experience, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with our values. His leadership will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in propelling NRL Mortgage to new heights of success. We look forward to achieving remarkable milestones together."

Commenting on his new role, Curtis stated, "I am thrilled to join NRL Mortgage and lead the production team in this exciting chapter. NRL Mortgage has a strong reputation for excellence, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

As NRL Mortgage's Chief Production Officer, Curtis is poised to lead the company into a new era of growth and success, solidifying its position as a leader in the mortgage industry.

About Nations Reliable Lending (NRL Mortgage)

Nations Reliable Lending (NRL Mortgage) is a Houston-based mortgage lending company dedicated to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions in the mortgage industry. With a commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction, NRL Mortgage has established itself as a trusted name in the market.

