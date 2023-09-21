Nations Reliable Lending (NRL Mortgage) Announces August Winner of "No Payments for a Year" Giveaway

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Reliable Lending (NRL Mortgage), a leading mortgage lending company, is thrilled to announce the lucky winner of the "No Payments for a Year" Giveaway for the month of August. The company held a live drawing on NRL Mortgage's Facebook page, where one borrower who completed a loan with NRL Mortgage in the month of August, was selected to receive a full year without mortgage payments.

The August winner, Adrian M. in Dallas, Texas, was chosen randomly during the live event.

Dallas, TX resident Adrian M. shares his experience as the first winner of NRL Mortgage’s ‘No Payments for a Year’ giveaway.
"You see promotions like this all the time, but you never think you're going to win," Adrian said. "When I heard them announce my loan originator's name, then my name, and the city, I just couldn't believe it."

"We are delighted to announce the August winner of our 'No Payments for a Year' Giveaway," said Mewael Ghebremichael, CEO at NRL Mortgage. "This campaign is a testament to NRL's commitment to finding unique ways to give back to our clients and the communities we serve."

The excitement doesn't end with the August drawing. NRL Mortgage is pleased to announce that two more lucky winners will be chosen in the coming months. The next winner will be drawn in October for those clients who close a loan with NRL in the month of September, and another in November for those who close on a loan with NRL in October. Each winner will be announced live on NRL Mortgage's official Facebook page.

For more information about the "No Payments for a Year" Campaign and other services offered by NRL Mortgage, please visit bit.ly/NoPaymentsForAYear.

About Nations Reliable Lending (NRL Mortgage): Nation's Reliable Lending (NRL Mortgage) is a leading nationwide mortgage company headquartered in Houston, Texas. With a commitment to providing exceptional service, NRL Mortgage offers a wide range of mortgage solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers. The company is dedicated to helping homeowners achieve their homeownership goals while making a positive impact on communities across the nation.

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact Jessica Thames at [email protected] or by phone at (859)539-5953.

SOURCE NRL Mortgage

