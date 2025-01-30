Nation's Share of People with College Degrees and Other Credentials Continues to Grow

National data show nearly 55 percent of working-age adults have degrees or other quality credentials, but more must be done to maintain momentum and reduce disparities across race, ethnicity, income, and geography.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Foundation's annual A Stronger Nation release found continued year-over-year growth in education attainment nationally, with 54.9 percent of adults 25 to 64 having degrees or credentials of value in 2023, the most recent year for which federal data are available.

"These numbers tell a powerful story," said Courtney Brown, Lumina's vice president of strategic impact and planning. "Despite economic challenges and rising skepticism about higher education, millions more Americans are pursuing degrees and quality short-term credentials, transforming their lives and strengthening their communities."

Findings from A Stronger Nation, Lumina's online data visualization tool for tracking people with degrees and other credentials of value, include:

National Attainment Growth: The attainment rate for working-age adults of 54.9 percent is up from 37.9 percent in 2008. This represents growth of 17 percentage points within the past 15 years.

The attainment rate for working-age adults of 54.9 percent is up from 37.9 percent in 2008. This represents growth of 17 percentage points within the past 15 years. Younger Adults Led the Way: Adults 25 to 34 had an attainment rate of 56.8 percent, underscoring a commitment to education and workforce readiness that runs counter to what many people believe. This group has experienced an 18 percentage-point increase since Lumina helped set a national goal of 60 percent attainment by 2025.

Adults 25 to 34 had an attainment rate of 56.8 percent, underscoring a commitment to education and workforce readiness that runs counter to what many people believe. This group has experienced an 18 percentage-point increase since Lumina helped set a national goal of 60 percent attainment by 2025. State Progress: Forty-one states and Puerto Rico had attainment increases in 2023. The District of Columbia (75.1 percent) and states including Colorado (63 percent), Massachusetts (63 percent), Utah (61.8 percent), Minnesota (61.7 percent), and Connecticut (60.2 percent) – are all now over 60 percent. Meanwhile, states facing economic challenges, such as West Virginia (44.3 percent), Nevada (45 percent), and Alabama (47.4 percent), have also made progress.

Forty-one states and had attainment increases in 2023. The (75.1 percent) and states including Colorado (63 percent), (63 percent), (61.8 percent), (61.7 percent), and (60.2 percent) – are all now over 60 percent. Meanwhile, states facing economic challenges, such as West Virginia (44.3 percent), Nevada (45 percent), and (47.4 percent), have also made progress. Equity in Education: Every racial and ethnic group experienced attainment increases: Black attainment increased by nearly 10 points, a 37 percent increase over 15 years. Hispanic and Latino attainment rose by more than 9 points, a nearly 50 percent increase. Native American and Alaska Native attainment grew by 3.8 points, a 17 percent increase, though challenges remain with an attainment rate of 26.3 percent.

Every racial and ethnic group experienced attainment increases: Role of Credentials: Workforce-aligned certificates and industry-recognized certifications have played a vital role in raising attainment, creating immediate career opportunities and addressing skills development. Even so, people earning college degrees are the primary driver of attainment growth nationally, a figure up 24 percent since the 60 percent goal was established.

While progress in attainment is encouraging, much work lies ahead to improve outcomes for all students and restore trust in the value of college, particularly the bachelor's degree.

"Education is the key to unlocking opportunity and fueling a thriving nation," Brown said. "Together, we can create a future where everyone has the chance to succeed."

About A Stronger Nation

A Stronger Nation relies on data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey to track progress at the national, state, and local levels. The online visualization tool offers insights by race, ethnicity, age, and credential type, helping policymakers and educators identify trends and address gaps in attainment.

For more information and to explore the data, visit www.luminafoundation.org/stronger-nation.

Join us today at 2 p.m. EST for a live webinar discussing the latest A Stronger Nation data and insights. Participants include Teresa Lubbers, president of the Sagamore Institute and Indiana's former commissioner for higher education, and Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. They will share strategies and lessons from their states' educational progress.

Contact: Tracy Chen, Lumina [email protected]

SOURCE Lumina Foundation