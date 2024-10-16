Nation's Strongest Firefighter Creates Time-Release Protein Powder Complex, Performance Protein+

To see more about NBPure's Performance Protein+, click here: https://youtu.be/rvdyDIF2bXE?si=-EwIkVKlvrwajRP4 .

"I first came up with the idea for a sustained protein and recovery formula a few months before the Academy started. I knew 12 hours on the grinder Monday through Friday was going to be physically taxing and difficult," says Tracy, who has since been hired by NBPure to formulate supplements like Performance Protein+ for them. "I've been perfecting this formula to be the most beneficial blend for muscle strength and recovery. Using it, I was able to recover faster and protect my joints while maintaining my size and strength.

"Performance Protein+ has been battle tested in the field by professional firefighters and police officers in Arizona," says Professional Firefighter Gene Tracy. "If it works for us, it will work for you."

Performance Protein+ is a Unique Protein Blend for Peak Performance

Performance Protein+ supports lean muscle growth and recovery, joint health and mobility, and a healthier gut.

"Firefighting puts a lot of abuse on the body, so protecting the body is essential," says Tracy, who's been a professional firefighter for 17 years. "That's why I need a protein that checks all the boxes: It has to digest quickly, mix well in a shaker cup, taste great in water, and contain no artificial ingredients. Performance Protein+ delivers."

"With Performance Protein+, Gene has taken protein powders to a whole new level," says NBPure CEO and Founder Danna Pratte. "He demanded a protein powder that would keep him and his firefighter and police colleagues strong and fit and able to outperform the toughest situations. Performance Protein+ does that and gives everyone who uses it an opportunity to reach a whole new level of fitness. I drink it every day after my workouts and have noticed a noticeable boost in my own strength and joint flexibility."

Performance Protein+ is one product in a new seven-product Performance line formulated by Tracy for NBPure.

What Makes Performance Protein+ Worthy of Firefighters, Police Officers, and You?

Performance Protein+ is a clean protein powder without any artificial sweeteners, fillers, or ingredients. It's also free of soy and gluten. Each serving of Performance Protein+ contains:

23 grams of clean protein: Performance Protein+ contains premium whey protein concentrates, whey isolates, and milk protein isolates. Plus, it offers 5 grams of natural BCAAs. This potent combination ensures a sustained release of amino acids, fueling muscle growth and repair long after your workout.

Performance Protein+ contains premium whey protein concentrates, whey isolates, and milk protein isolates. Plus, it offers 5 grams of natural BCAAs. This potent combination ensures a sustained release of amino acids, fueling muscle growth and repair long after your workout. Enhanced joint support with MicroLactin®: Recognizing the crucial role of joint health in overall mobility and performance, NBPure added MicroLactin® to Performance Protein+. This proprietary milk protein, backed by scientific research, has been shown to enhance joint health and stability, reduce discomfort, and improve exercise performance.

L-glutamine for recovery and gut health: L-glutamine is an amino acid that's recognized for its ability to help reduce muscle soreness, minimize exercise-induced muscle damage, and enhance recovery after workouts. It also helps boost the activity of immune cells in the gut and keep the gut healthy. L-glutamine has been shown to help reduce gastrointestinal symptoms like abdominal pain, constipation, and loose stools when combined with nutritional changes.

L-glutamine is an amino acid that's recognized for its ability to help reduce muscle soreness, minimize exercise-induced muscle damage, and enhance recovery after workouts. It also helps boost the activity of immune cells in the gut and keep the gut healthy. L-glutamine has been shown to help reduce gastrointestinal symptoms like abdominal pain, constipation, and loose stools when combined with nutritional changes. Soluble fiber for satiety. Performance Protein+ contains 2 grams of soluble fiber per serving to help you feel full, which helps control calorie intake and supports weight maintenance.

