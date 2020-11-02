Nation's top brands innovate and adapt to new consumer shopping needs, rally together to support St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign during unprecedented holiday season

St. Jude Thanks and Giving offers shoppers several ways to donate while they shop online and in-store to support finding a cure for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The campaign couples corporate partners, generous consumers and celebrities to raise funds that help ensure no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

With experts predicting changes to the holiday retail season this year, St. Jude and its corporate partners have pivoted to meet customers where and how they plan to shop – including online, curbside pick-up and delivery. For in-store shoppers, St. Jude has created social distancing collateral for partners to incorporate into disparate transactions including in-store with plexi-glass and floor markers, specialty QR codes in-store driving donations, fulfillment inserts for delivery and curbside pick-up, and more.

"The St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign is a time-honored tradition that impacts the lives of so many children and families annually, but is only possible due to the kindness of our caring celebrity friends, dedicated corporate partners and millions of compassionate supporters who all come together to support the children of St. Jude during the toughest time of their lives," said Marlo Thomas, National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are blessed to have their unwavering support and their generous spirit that helps St. Jude raise the funds that allow our doctors and scientists to continue their groundbreaking research, which leads to lifesaving treatments."

Best Buy, Domino's, HomeGoods, LOFT, KAY® Jewelers, AutoZone, Chili's, Kmart, Williams Sonoma, Dollar General, Brooks Brothers, Marshalls, PayPal, DXL Big + Tall, Christopher & Banks, Claire's, TUMI, JOANN and many others return year after year to continue this tradition and raise much-needed funds. Earlier this year Best Buy surpassed $100 million in lifetime fundraising for St. Jude, and has reiterated the company's commitment to supporting St. Jude families by making it easy for their customers to give while shopping over the next few months.

"At Best Buy, we are so proud to support St. Jude in its important work for children and families across the country," said Ray Sliva, Best Buy's president of retail. "It's amazing to see our employees unite to support this truly lifesaving mission, and we are so grateful for the generosity demonstrated by our customers year after year."

New partners to the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign include Denny's, Academy Sports + Outdoors, AllRecipes, FTD, LINE-X, Olivela and talkshoplive®, who in the midst of an unpredictable holiday shopping season have committed to support the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Corporate partners and their compassionate customers lead the charge through the holidays and their efforts continue to make a difference. Because of support like this, St. Jude has pushed the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened over 50 years ago.

"Our generous partners have remained committed to their purpose-driven work and partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital even while coping with the disruption of a pandemic," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "This holiday season will be like no other, but one thing remains certain: cancer does not stop nor will our tremendous partners and their loyal customers. We are so grateful for their steadfast commitment to end childhood cancer no matter the challenges they face. It's inspiring."

Partner highlights include:

Best Buy , which recently surpassed $100 million in fundraising, has added new ways for customers to give to St. Jude, including through QR codes throughout their stores.

, which recently surpassed in fundraising, has added new ways for customers to give to St. Jude, including through QR codes throughout their stores. Domino's recently announced its commitment, together with franchisees, to raise $100 million over the next 10 years toward the construction of The Domino's Village, a new patient housing facility. Domino's has also added special augmented reality holiday-focused patient art to select box toppers during the campaign.

recently announced its commitment, together with franchisees, to raise over the next 10 years toward the construction of The Domino's Village, a new patient housing facility. Domino's has also added special augmented reality holiday-focused patient art to select box toppers during the campaign. HomeGoods will help inspire fundraising for St. Jude through Facebook, offering a start-up gift for every fundraiser for St. Jude created on the platform starting November 16 , up to $50,000 . It also returns with a collection of limited edition, collectible snow globes.

will help inspire fundraising for St. Jude through Facebook, offering a start-up gift for every fundraiser for St. Jude created on the platform starting , up to . It also returns with a collection of limited edition, collectible snow globes. KAY Jewelers/Jared the Galleria of Jewelry will offer a plush bear (Danny) and puppy (Drew) as part of their annual collection.

will offer a plush bear (Danny) and puppy (Drew) as part of their annual collection. Pottery Barn will offer a special, limited time offer bell-shaped candle pot, bear and dog superhero ornaments, and a heart pillow and throw set.

will offer a special, limited time offer bell-shaped candle pot, bear and dog superhero ornaments, and a heart pillow and throw set. JOANN will offer custom print fabric featuring St. Jude patient artwork.

will offer custom print fabric featuring St. Jude patient artwork. FTD will create a special holiday themed floral arrangement with a percentage of proceeds going to St. Jude.

To join the fight against childhood cancer this holiday season:

Donate at stjude.org and visit the site to learn more.

and visit the site to learn more. Shop with participating businesses and donate online and in-store. Visit stjude.org for a complete list of partners.

for a complete list of partners. Join the @StJude community on Facebook, Instagram , Twitter , YouTube and TikTok .

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

