Nation's Top Orthopedic Hospital Celebrates One Year in Florida

HSS Florida offers surgical and non-surgical expertise for conditions including joint pain, trauma and sports injuries, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, back pain, and conditions of the hand, upper extremities, foot and ankle for both pediatric and adult patients — including professional and youth athletes.

"HSS Florida is a showcase example of new ways we are making the highest quality of care more accessible to people seeking better quality of life through better quality of movement," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "For many years Florida residents have travelled to New York for HSS care, but the enthusiastic reception in our Florida location is even greater than we anticipated."

In addition to comprehensive clinical orthopedic care, advanced diagnostic and on-site imaging services, physical therapy, and performance testing, HSS Florida launched an outpatient total joint replacement program in June, as many Americans remained concerned about COVID-19 exposure. This surgical service provides highly personalized, comprehensive treatment without the need to spend time in a hospital, often allowing patients to return home just hours after surgery.

HSS Florida also expanded its roster of top medical talent with the addition of Martin W. Roche, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and pioneer of complex knee reconstruction. Dr. Roche joined HSS Florida earlier this month and will lead the hip and knee joint replacement program as Director of Hip and Knee Arthroplasty.

"HSS Florida is a world-class center of excellence, emulating HSS in every way—from its highly skilled physicians, advanced equipment and remarkable techniques to the truly personalized patient experience," said David W. Altchek, MD, founding medical director of HSS Florida. "We look forward to continuing to serve the increasingly active community in Florida, advancing their musculoskeletal health and helping them move better and live better."

HSS Enterprise Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer Justin Oppenheimer noted that HSS Florida is one part of a growing national ecosystem. "We are expanding our physical and digital reach to increase HSS impact across the country."

HSS Florida Main Campus is located at 300 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach. For more information on HSS Florida or to schedule an appointment, visit HSS.edu/Florida or call 561-657-4600.

About HSS



HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2020-2021). HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics by Newsweek (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

