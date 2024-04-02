Nation's Top Premium Finance Company, IPFS, Acquires Stonemark, Inc.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial PFS® (IPFS), the leading provider of premium finance solutions in North America, has acquired Stonemark, Inc., a privately held premium finance organization. The transaction closed on April 1, 2024.

Stonemark's existing client base of over 4,000 agencies, along with their entire team, are joining IPFS with this deal. This acquisition signifies tremendous growth potential in premium finance, bringing together two organizations with decades of industry expertise.

"We look forward to welcoming Stonemark's 48 Associates who have a combined 200+ years of industry experience," said Frank Friedman, CEO, and President at IPFS, "We have no doubt Stonemark's mission and values will integrate well with our continued commitment to providing Legendary Service to all of our insurance clients."

Both IPFS and Stonemark are family-owned, solution-oriented organizations that bring the drive, determination, and experience of their people to deliver exceptional results. "Our united efforts give us a unique advantage in understanding the challenges and needs of the insurance industry," said Elizabeth Davies, President at Stonemark, "We are thrilled to be joining an organization with a vibrant history in premium finance, payments, and technology solutions."

Colonnade Securities LLC acted as a financial advisor to Stonemark.

About IPFS

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri since 1977, IPFS is the largest family-owned premium finance company in North America, with over 600 Associates, 15,000 Clients, 650,000 Insureds, and $15.5 Billion financed in 2023.

Driven by its mission to be the market leader delivering innovative financial and technology solutions, IPFS is guided by the core values of Legendary Service, Financial Strength, Innovation, and Empowerment. IPFS provides a single platform of tools, resources, and solutions for the insurance industry including premium finance, payments, and document signature and delivery. More information can be found at ipfs.com.

SOURCE Imperial PFS