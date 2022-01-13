Nation's Top Producing Exclusive Buyer Agent Creates Real Estate Team

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Brokers Only, LLC's Femion Mezini, the No. 1 producing exclusive buyer agent in the United States, has created the Mezini Team to provide an even greater level of customer service for his home-buying and investor clients.



Mezini, who individually helped clients purchase more than $52 million in real estate in 2021 alone, has teamed up with Michael Lord, an experienced buyer agent.



Besides helping a wide range of consumers, from first-time homebuyers to those in the luxury market, the Mezini Team also represents investors in the Greater Boston area.



Both Mezini, of Westwood, and Lord, of Norwell, are licensed attorneys in Massachusetts.



After college graduation in California, Mezini received his Juris Doctor degree and a Master's of Business Administration degree from Western New England College School of Law and School of Business in May 2006. Mezini also earned a Master's of Law degree, or LLM, in banking and finance from Boston University School of Law. Lord, a lifelong resident of Massachusetts, earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and his Juris Doctor degree from Massachusetts School of Law in Andover. Lord also has had extensive experience as a real estate lawyer in his previous work.



"My approach is not to sell my clients on a particular property but, instead, to help them make educated decisions," Mezini said. "Always doing what is in the best interest of my clients has resulted in a growing customer base, including repeat clients and an extensive network of referrals."



In 2021, Mezini helped home buyers and investors purchase properties in many cities and towns, including Boston, Westwood, Natick, Quincy, Franklin, Somerville, Arlington, Lexington, Cambridge, Medfield, Waltham, Concord, Dover, Millis, Dedham, and several other Greater Boston communities.



"Femion and I are excited to expand our coverage area and provide clients with an even higher level of customer service," Lord said. "Providing clients with professional advice and hands-on and patient representation makes for a smooth and efficient home-buying process."



Mezini and Lord have experience helping clients purchase single-family, condominium, and multi-family properties. They also work with a highly experienced group of loan officers, real estate lawyers, home inspectors, and other top-notch professionals.



ABOUT BUYERS BROKERS ONLY, LLC: Buyers Brokers Only, LLC, headquartered in Haverhill, Massachusetts, provides exclusive buyer agent services to homebuyers throughout the Greater Boston area, Southern New Hampshire, and the State of Rhode Island. Buyers Brokers Only, LLC exclusively represents home buyers, never home sellers. The company's consumer advocates have helped home-buying and investor clients purchase more than $1 billion in real estate since 2005. Its real estate brokers are 100 percent loyal to homebuyers 100 percent of the time and members of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents.



